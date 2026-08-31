‘My least favourite day’: Charles Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana on 29th anniversary of her death
The brother of the late Princess of Wales posted a photo of their childhood home, Althorp House, with a flag flying at half-mast to mark the occasion
Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has marked the 29th anniversary of the late Princess of Wales's death.
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Earl Spencer posted photos on Instagram of Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home, with a flag flying at half-mast, and a note captioned, “31 August. My least favourite day.”
The 29th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death on Monday comes just days after her youngest son Prince Harry returned to live in the UK with his family.
In July, Harry and his family visited Earl Spencer at Althorp, where his mother is also buried.
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Princess Diana died aged 36 on August 31, 1997, when the car she was in crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it tried to get away from paparazzi photographers following them on motorbikes.
Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur, Henri Paul, also died in the crash.
Her death led to widespread public mourning, and her funeral was watched by more than two billion people worldwide.
Her sons, Princes Harry and William, were just 12 and 15 at the time. Prince Harry recently revealed that he and his family make lemon drizzle cake each year to mark the anniversary as a “sweet” way to remember his mother.
Earl Spencer has also announced that he is to publish a book about his sister's life ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year.
"Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" will mark the first time that Earl Spencer, 62, has spoken at length about his sister, three decades after her death.
"With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister," Earl Spencer said.
“This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.”
The book, due out on September 22, is set to contain “many revelations that will draw considerable attention”, according to its publisher.