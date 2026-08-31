The brother of the late Princess of Wales posted a photo of their childhood home, Althorp House, with a flag flying at half-mast to mark the occasion

Charles Spencer; Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has marked the 29th anniversary of the late Princess of Wales's death.

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Earl Spencer posted photos on Instagram of Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home, with a flag flying at half-mast, and a note captioned, “31 August. My least favourite day.” The 29th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death on Monday comes just days after her youngest son Prince Harry returned to live in the UK with his family. In July, Harry and his family visited Earl Spencer at Althorp, where his mother is also buried. Read More: US security team not told of al-Qaeda threat, claims Prince Harry Read More: Sarah Ferguson reportedly set to return to Britain

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, the 9th Earl Charles Spencer, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles, walk behind the funeral cortege, at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana died aged 36 on August 31, 1997, when the car she was in crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it tried to get away from paparazzi photographers following them on motorbikes. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur, Henri Paul, also died in the crash. Her death led to widespread public mourning, and her funeral was watched by more than two billion people worldwide. Her sons, Princes Harry and William, were just 12 and 15 at the time. Prince Harry recently revealed that he and his family make lemon drizzle cake each year to mark the anniversary as a “sweet” way to remember his mother.