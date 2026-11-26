Imagine getting a letter asking you to explain, again, how your lifelong condition impacts you.

You’ve filled in the forms once already. And you’ve spent a long time gathering the evidence that proves your condition.

You know the Department for Work and Pensions already has this on file. So now you’re left wondering what’s changed and what else you have to send.

This will no doubt sound familiar to many people who have applied for Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

At Scope, our helpline hears every day from disabled people about how stressful the PIP assessment process can be. And how short-term awards leave many worried about affording the basics.

It can mean taking time off work to attend assessments, having to find someone to help with the 40 pages of forms, and then spending weeks worrying about the outcome.

Why does the system make people do so much work to prove things it already knows?

This was one of the themes running throughout the second government review on benefits in as many weeks.

This week saw the Timms Review, which has spent the past year looking at PIP. To get there, Sir Stephen Timms undertook a huge amount of engagement with people, charities and organisations.

The review concluded PIP is ‘no longer fit for purpose’. A conclusion many who have been through it, will agree with.

But what happens now?

Positively, the Government has immediately accepted two of the review’s recommendations.

It will introduce a fast-track process for people with severe, well-evidenced needs. And it will end repeated reviews where there is clear evidence someone’s needs are unlikely to improve.

These are welcome commitments. Particularly for those who are explaining time and again how their condition impacts them and how this condition won’t change.

The Review also sets out many more recommendations for how to improve PIP and make it more ‘humane’. But things that won’t happen as quickly. From simpler forms to a better way to assess fluctuating conditions. Again, all things that I know many people will welcome.

Crucially, the Review has concluded that it is important to keep cash at the heart of PIP.

The Review also suggests an addition to assessment. Exploring people’s actual costs in the real world.

We understand the government will set out what it intends to take forward from this review, and the Milburn Review in early 2027.

Both reviews have highlighted the problems with the current system, and the risks of doing nothing.

But the government has a job on its hands to determine what next, how best to support people with their extra costs, as more political pressure is piled on the welfare bill.

Milburn recommends spending more on employment support and offering young people guaranteed work placements with welfare spending as more people move into work.

The Timms review, like Scope, recognises that extra costs are driven by inequality – the extortionate costs of wheelchairs for example, or the cost of keeping a home at a constant temperature.

But we think the government in its response to the Timms Review could go further. PIP exists to offset some of the costs of disability, whether you work or not, which largely come from outside the welfare system - energy prices, adaptations, care, and transport. Scope’s research estimates the extra costs disabled households face to be £1,095 per month on average, just to have an equal standard of living.

We must look at how these costs can be brought down. The more you can bring down these costs, and break down barriers to disabled people’s participation the more you could do with PIP.

Of course, PIP is a lifeline for many, particularly those on lower incomes.

One person told us recently they are in in receipt of PIP for both physical and mental health conditions, and the money they receive is their only income, as they are unable to work. They said “Put simply, it's my lifeline”.

The Review was co-produced with disabled people. They must be at the heart of what comes next. This is a one in a lifetime opportunity to finally address the enduring stress that disabled people face every day.

I hope the Government continues to work with disabled people, to keep listening as it develops its response. I also hope the Government recongise the opportunity to both reform PIP to make it fit for purpose, and look at ways it can bring down the costs of disability in the first place.

It’s expensive being disabled, but it doesn’t have to be.

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James Taylor is the Executive Director of Strategy Impact & Social Change at SCOPE

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