My Neighbour Totoro review: heartwarming fun for the family
I have to confess: I was probably the only person in the Gillian Lynne Theatre who hadn’t yet met Totoro.
While the rest of the audience clearly adored this Studio Ghibli classic - a film that’s captured hearts since 1988 - I was experiencing the magic for the very first time.
What a treat it was. The giant Totoro puppet is simply breathtaking - the best I’ve seen since War Horse mesmerised audiences nearly two decades ago.
Watching him come to life on stage felt genuinely heartwarming, and the craftsmanship is outstanding.
Every movement is full of character and utterly convincing. The way Totoro interacts with the children is so natural, it’s impossible not to smile.
The young cast are a joy - sweet, natural, and effortlessly charming. You can’t help but fall for their characters.
This production strikes the perfect balance - it’s a brilliant family outing for the summer, yet it offers plenty for grown-ups to savour too. Kids are taken in by the joy of the show, while adults find themselves reconnecting with their childhood.
The lighting and staging is clever and subtle, supported by a live orchestra and a loveable singer who put a smile on my face.
The music is gentle and soothing - I felt genuinely relaxed soaking up the magic of the show
I’ve got no doubt that My Neighbour Totoro will quickly become a firm favourite in London’s West End.
My Neighbour Totoro runs at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until March 2026.