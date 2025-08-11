I have to confess: I was probably the only person in the Gillian Lynne Theatre who hadn’t yet met Totoro.

While the rest of the audience clearly adored this Studio Ghibli classic - a film that’s captured hearts since 1988 - I was experiencing the magic for the very first time.

What a treat it was. The giant Totoro puppet is simply breathtaking - the best I’ve seen since War Horse mesmerised audiences nearly two decades ago.

Watching him come to life on stage felt genuinely heartwarming, and the craftsmanship is outstanding.

Every movement is full of character and utterly convincing. The way Totoro interacts with the children is so natural, it’s impossible not to smile.

The young cast are a joy - sweet, natural, and effortlessly charming. You can’t help but fall for their characters.