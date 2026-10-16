Natalie Altman, 27, was consumed by obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours as a child, and was convinced her family would die if she didn’t complete a bed-time ‘ritual’

Natalie Altman, 27, was consumed by obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours as a child. Picture: LBC News

By Charlotte Lynch

A young woman from London who lives with OCD has told LBC News the condition is still misunderstood, even by some professionals.

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Natalie Altman, 27, was consumed by obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours as a child, and was convinced her family would die if she didn’t complete a bed-time ‘ritual’. “I'd ask my parents every night: promise we won't get burgled, promise you won't die, promise there won't be a fire”, she told LBC News. “I then had to touch things in my room that I’d related to members of my family. I’d have to look in the mirror and pout and smile, touch all of my cupboards and shut my curtains in a certain way. “If I thought of someone whilst closing my curtains I’d have to do it again, because I thought it meant they would die.” Read more: Amanda Seyfried opens up on her battle with 'extreme OCD' and how it stopped her from going off the rails Read more: Scientists find genes linked to OCD - raising the prospect of new treatments

Natalie has been sharing her experiences on social media after struggling to find someone to relate to. Picture: TikTok @nataliealtmanxox

Natalie’s health anxiety became so bad that she would read about a disease or illness, and then convince herself she had the symptoms. She did not initially discuss her experiences with anyone and didn’t realise they could be symptoms of OCD - a mental health condition involving recurring, unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviours or mental acts. Symptoms can vary significantly between individuals, meaning it’s often not recognised. At 15, Natalie became convinced she had throat cancer and believed she was going to die the following day. Her mother took her to the doctor, and she was later referred to a therapist. Natalie says she now “thrives” with OCD, but still faces challenges. She spoke to LBC News presenter Charlotte Lynch during OCD awareness week to call for a greater understanding of the condition.

Natalie was convinced her family would die if she didn’t complete a bedtime ‘ritual’. Picture: TikTok @nataliealtmanxox

“I've been to about 10 therapists. I've had hypnosis. I've had everything under the sun”, she said. And shockingly, despite Natalie now having a full-time job and a fiancé, one therapist had doubted she would be able to live a normal life. “My therapist told me I wouldn't have a relationship before I met my fiancé, literally the month before I did. And he is the most understanding, the best person ever. “I think if someone doesn't bother to understand it, then they're not worth your time anyway. It's so cliché, but if you had a broken leg, you wouldn't be embarrassed, and someone wouldn’t think you can’t do your job.” Natalie has been sharing her experiences on social media after struggling to find someone to relate to, and has discovered a community of people like her.