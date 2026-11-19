Judges found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.

Rohingya refugees watch the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling over whether Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, on a screen at a camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on November 19. Picture: SALAHUDDIN AHMED/Getty

By Ella Bennett

The killing of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide, the United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The decision, which comes seven years after Gambia filed the case, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. The panel found "that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State." "The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya," presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said in a reading of the decision. For the 1.2 million Rohingya forced into exile in the sprawling Cox's Bazar refugee settlement in Bangladesh, the judgment was a historic moment of truth and vindication, a prominent Rohingya campaigner said. Read more: Sophie visits world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh as she meets women and children fleeing Myanmar Read more: Trump appears to fall asleep as Xi addresses Apec summit moments before historic meeting with Putin

A Rohingya refugee returning to camp with relief materials at Balukhali in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Picture: M Rahman/Alamy

"For decades, the Burmese military tried to erase our identity, deny our existence, and dismiss our suffering," said Wai Wai Nu, executive director of the Women's Peace Network and a former political prisoner. "By finding that Myanmar committed genocide, ordering a guarantee of non-repetition, and ordering restitution and compensation, the world’s highest court has permanently shattered that state-sponsored lie." Myanmar's government, which has denied genocide, saying its forces were tackling a violent insurgency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. Judges found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations. The military actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya population, they said. The court's ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the President's Office Ko Ko Hlaing looks on before a ruling on whether Myanmar committed genocide. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove a specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. The decision by the International Court of Justice, or World Court, is expected to have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa's 2023 case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups. The first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention will be pored over by legal experts for clues to how the bench assessed state responsibility in the alleged commission of international crimes. In a major legal victory for Gambia, the court found the state responsible for genocide resulting from a military offensive that drove at least 700,000 Muslim Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Gambia's Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda Jallow, center right and Arsalan Suleman center left, speaks to the press after the court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The court adopted a UN fact-finding mission figure of at least 10,000 deaths during so-called clearance operations, saying the record supported it. A panel of 15 judges said "the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar's actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group namely the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine state," meeting the legal threshold for genocide. The court said Myanmar had an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it had committed, to be determined at a later date. Myanmar must also allow the "safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts," it said.