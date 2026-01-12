The Myanmar military dictatorship has been accused of committing genocide against the ethnic minority

Rohingya Muslim refugees walk towards the Balukhali refugee camp after crossing the border into Bangladesh. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Myanmar has been accused of genocide against the Rohingya in a groundbreaking case heard at the United Nations top court.

Long-awaited hearings began on Monday after the West African nation of Gambia first filed the case at the International Court of Justice in 2019, arguing a so-called "clearance operation" by Myanmar's military in 2017 violated the 1948 Genocide Convention. The Southeast Asian country, which has since been taken over by a military junta, has denied the allegations. In opening statements, Gambian Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said his country brought the case out of "a sense of responsibility" after its own experience with a military government. "We must use our moral voice in condemnation of oppression, of crimes against individuals, and of groups, wherever and whenever they occur," he said, addressing a full courtroom in The Hague.

Mr Jallow then asked about a dozen members of the Rohingya who had made the long journey to the Great Hall of Justice to stand to be seen by the judges. They rose silently. Myanmar launched the campaign in Rakhine state in 2017 after an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. Security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes as more than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighbouring Bangladesh. Now, some 1.2 million members of this persecuted minority are languishing in chaotic, overcrowded camps, where armed groups recruit children and girls as young as 12 are forced into prostitution. The sudden and severe foreign aid cuts imposed last year by US President Donald Trump shuttered thousands of the camps' schools and have caused children to starve to death.

Gambia brought the case to the ICC in 2019. Picture: Getty

"We don't have anything that human beings should have," Yousuf Ali, who travelled from a refugee camp in Bangladesh to the Netherlands for the proceedings, told The Associated Press. Myanmar was initially represented at the court by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who denied her country's armed forces committed genocide, telling the ICJ in 2019 that the mass exodus of Rohingya people from the country she led was the unfortunate result of a battle with insurgents. The pro-democracy icon is now in prison after being convicted of what her supporters call trumped-up charges after a military takeover of power. Myanmar contested the court's jurisdiction, saying Gambia was not directly involved in the conflict and therefore could not initiate a case.

Security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes as more than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighbouring Bangladesh. Picture: Getty

Both countries are signatories to the genocide convention, signed in the wake of the Second World War, and in 2022, judges rejected the argument, allowing the case to move forward. The decision opened the door for South Africa to bring a case accusing Israel of genocide. Israel strongly denies the allegation and accuses Pretoria of providing political cover for the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Whatever the court ultimately decides in the Myanmar case will impact the South African case, Juliette McIntyre, an expert on international law at the University of South Australia, told The Associated Press.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Picture: Alamy