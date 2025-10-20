The plane had to make emergency landing in Salt Lake City after the incident on Thursday.

The plane's window was seen to shatter after the debris hit. Picture: @ aviationbrk

By Alex Nichol

A United Airlines pilot was injured during the flight from Denver to Los Angeles and was forced to make emergency landing in Salt Lake City.

United Flight 1093 from Denver to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after an unidentified object struck the Boeing 737 MAX plane as it was cruising at 36,000 feet. Photos circulating online reportedly show the pilot’s arms bleeding and bruised, as well as broken glass in the cockpit of United Flight 1093. Other photos show what appear to be scorch marks at the point of impact. Read More: UK-bound flight 'forced to divert' after passenger 'ate his passport' and another tried to flush theirs down the toilet Read More: Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong killing two people

Experts said the windshield crack could be explained by an electrical malfunction, but the scorch marks and the broken glass indicate the plane was likely hit by something. At lower altitudes bird strikes or hail interference are not uncommon. However in this case, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was at cruising altitude, far above the height where bird or hail strikes tend to occur. The captain of the flight reportedly described the object that hit the plane as “space debris.”

The injuries sustained by the pilot. Picture: @aviationbrk

Glass could be seen strewn across the cockpit. Picture: @aviationbrk

The Federal Aviation Administration placed the probability of space debris causing serious injury to a commercial airline passenger at one-trillion-to-one in a 2023 report. “On Thursday, United flight 1093 landed safely in Salt Lake City to address damage to its multilayered windshield. "We arranged for another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles later that day and our maintenance team is working to return the aircraft to service,” United said.