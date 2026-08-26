Mystery as naked Irish couple found dead beside hot tub by children in Spanish holiday apartment
The grim discovery was made by the 14 and 16 year old children of the couple, who are being supported by social workers and a psychologist
Police are investigating after the bodies of an Irish couple were found in a Jacuzzi at a coastal resort in Spain.
Listen to this article
The bodies were reportedly discovered by the children of the pair, aged 14 and 16, who alerted the homeowner.
Police are investigating whether foul play may have been a factor in the deaths of the pair, aged 45 and 50.
The possibility that they suffered an accident whilst in the jacuzzi has not been ruled out.
The shocking discovery was made at the Cap Blanc residential estate in Cullera, 40km south of the coastal city of Valencia in Spain.
Read more: Man becomes overnight millionaire after being reunited with £3.3m lost Bitcoin after 12 years
Read more: Mum of teen killed in wrong-way Ireland M9 crash apologises to family left in hospital
A spokesperson for the Civil Guard in Valencia said: “The bodies of a man aged 50 and a woman aged 45 were found yesterday at a residential property in the municipality of Cullera. Both were Irish.
“Their children discovered the bodies in a Jacuzzi and alerted the authorities.”
The case is being handled by a local homicide unit, the Irish Times reported.
Pablo Cea, a spokesman for the Civil Guard in Valencia, told the paper: “That does not mean this was a homicide.”
“It could be an accident – every hypothesis is open for investigation”.
The couple’s children are being supported by social workers assisted by a psychologist.