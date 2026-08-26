Police are investigating after the bodies of an Irish couple were found in a Jacuzzi at a coastal resort in Spain.

The bodies were reportedly discovered by the children of the pair, aged 14 and 16, who alerted the homeowner.

Police are investigating whether foul play may have been a factor in the deaths of the pair, aged 45 and 50.

The possibility that they suffered an accident whilst in the jacuzzi has not been ruled out.

The shocking discovery was made at the Cap Blanc residential estate in Cullera, 40km south of the coastal city of Valencia in Spain.

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