The woman has been described as white, in her 70s, about 5ft 2in tall, of small build with strawberry-blonde hair.

Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police looking to identify an unknown woman whose body was found stuffed inside a bin bag in a Liverpool park have dismissed more than 70 names submitted to them.

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Merseyside Police were called to Stanley Park on August 28 at around 5.25pm after being contacted by a member of the public. Officers attended and found the body of a woman in her 70s, located inside an area of the walled garden, with the remains thought to have been there for several weeks. In an update, Merseyside Police confirmed that 73 names have so far been supplied to them by members of the public - all of whom have now been ruled out. Forensic tests and repeated appeals for information have so far failed, with the lack of identification meaning her next of kin are yet to be informed. Police confirmed on Friday that they have now received 160 reports from the public with possible information. Read more: Man and a woman arrested in London on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service Read more: Man City star Gianluigi Donnarumma and his pregnant girlfriend 'bound and threatened with a knife' as couple slept in Paris apartment

The body was found in the area of the walled garden. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said the body is believed to have been there for a number of weeks, despite the park's prominent location between Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Everton's Goodison Park. The force described the woman as white, about 5ft 2in tall, of small build with strawberry-blonde hair. She was also wearing a "distinctive" cerise pink Nike T-shirt when she was found. An investigation is ongoing and CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out. The force added results of the postmortem have been withheld for investigative reasons. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “We understand that this will be distressing and worrying for people to hear and I want the local community to be reassured that we are doing everything in our powers to find the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice. “We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry, including examining any missing people reports in the Merseyside and wider area, but at this stage we have not been able to identify the woman and would ask for the public’s help by coming forward with any information.

A police cordon remains in place inside Stanley Park. Picture: Alamy