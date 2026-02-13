Man Utd boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe is right on immigration and UK is being 'colonised,' claims Reform UK’s Nadhim Zahawi
Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the country has been "colonised" by immigrants.
Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has backed controversial comments by Sir Jim Ratcliffe on immigration, saying he was "right" in what he said.
The former Conservative Education Secretary, who is now a member of Reform UK, even thanked the Manchester United owner for his comments on immigration.
Sir Jim caused controversy this week after saying, “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.
“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”
He faced widespread backlash over his use of the word "colonsied" and offered a form of apology to those who were offended.
However, Mr Zahawi has told LBC he welcomes Sir Jim's comments.
He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "In this debate, I thank Jim Ratcliffe because actually his misspeaking has actually raised the debate to a level where people like Nigel [are] saying, hold on a second, let's talk about this.
"Let's just discuss is this really sustainable or should we have a big, big change in our country about how we deal with migration?"
Mr Zahawi, who came to the UK from Iraq as a child refugee, criticised the high net immirgation numbers over previous years.
He said: "More people have come in from the time Tony Blair took office to today than the previous thousand years.
"Twelve million people is an extraordinary thing to happen to any culture, any country.
"Walk down the Edgware Road. Walk down parts of Birmingham. Walk down lots of parts of our country. You wouldn't recognise them.
"I would much rather see, like my parents did, integrate, right? Be proud of this country. You come here, if you come here, you should absolutely absorb our culture, absorb the folk."
Mr Zahawi admitted the Tories, of which he was part of for many years, made a terrible error allowing migration to rise to almost a million people a year.
He said: "That was a mistake. And you have to admit your mistakes before you can fix them in the first place, right?
"It's the scoundrels today, the Lib Dems, Labour, the Greens, would want all of us just to focus on, oh, this is terrible racism. Oh, isn't it awful?
"People are going to be offended. Footballers might be even offended. Well, actually, the footballers, I would say to you, are the sort of immigrants you want because they pay big taxes here.
Mr Zahawi did say "there's one word that you can argue", in reference to Sir Jim's use of the word "colonised", which caused most controversy.
He also noted that Sir Jim has got his statistics "wrong slightly".