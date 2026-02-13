Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the country has been "colonised" by immigrants.

By Ella Bennett

Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has backed controversial comments by Sir Jim Ratcliffe on immigration, saying he was "right" in what he said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Conservative Education Secretary, who is now a member of Reform UK, even thanked the Manchester United owner for his comments on immigration. Sir Jim caused controversy this week after saying, “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. “I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.” He faced widespread backlash over his use of the word "colonsied" and offered a form of apology to those who were offended. However, Mr Zahawi has told LBC he welcomes Sir Jim's comments. Read more: Man Utd players 'not happy' after Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims UK 'colonised by immigrants' Read more: Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims UK has been 'colonised by immigrants'

Sir Jim Ratcliffe caused upset with his comments on immigration . Picture: Alamy

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "In this debate, I thank Jim Ratcliffe because actually his misspeaking has actually raised the debate to a level where people like Nigel [are] saying, hold on a second, let's talk about this. "Let's just discuss is this really sustainable or should we have a big, big change in our country about how we deal with migration?" Mr Zahawi, who came to the UK from Iraq as a child refugee, criticised the high net immirgation numbers over previous years. He said: "More people have come in from the time Tony Blair took office to today than the previous thousand years. "Twelve million people is an extraordinary thing to happen to any culture, any country. "Walk down the Edgware Road. Walk down parts of Birmingham. Walk down lots of parts of our country. You wouldn't recognise them. "I would much rather see, like my parents did, integrate, right? Be proud of this country. You come here, if you come here, you should absolutely absorb our culture, absorb the folk."

Nadhim Zahawi thanked Jim Ratcliffe for controversial comments on immigration and says 'he is right'. Picture: LBC