Reform UK has claimed its biggest Tory scalp yet with the defection of Nadhim Zahawi.

And with it, he will bring a wealth of knowledge from the long political career that he carved in the Conservative Party.

Being on the inside, having a book of business contacts, donors, and other friends, will help Nigel Farage's outlet to prepare properly for the election - and possibly government - whenever that comes.

Having a name and a face that people have heard of, most famously as vaccines tsar and Chancellor under Boris Johnson, will also help to end accusations that the party are a one-man band.

Another voice in the media, and another "foot soldier" to spread the word, will continue to help turn Reform from a party of protest into one that could possibly be trusted with the keys to the country.

His fascinating backstory as a boy in Baghdad, to reaching the heights of the Cabinet,

However, today's press conference, where Mr Zahawi was wheeled out, shows the increasing risks the party is taking.

Is Reform now just a party of washed-up old Tories, taking in defector after defector?

The Tories want you to think so.

A spokesperson said earlier: "Reform is fast becoming the party of has-been politicians looking for their next gravy train. Their latest recruit used to say he'd be 'frightened to live in a country' run by Nigel Farage, which shows the level of loyalty for sale."

Youch, but they have a point.

This is the man who backed Boris Johnson to stay as prime minister, was promoted, and then called for him to go just hours later.

And he was sacked as Tory Party chairman after an ethics inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC was investigating his taxes.

Sources also suggested that Mr Zahawi had repeatedly made moves to suggest himself for a peerage, and had only jumped ship when he was denied one.

Both men have also spent their political careers attacking each other, and the internet has the receipts.

Mr Zahawi has previously likened Mr Farage's policies and comments to those of Nazi chief, Joseph Goebbels.

Mr Farage said Mr Zahawi was "climbing the slippery pole" when appointed Chancellor.

The pair spent this morning brushing that off and attempting to turn fire on both Labour and the Tories instead. But it's highly embarrassing stuff.

So far, this anti-establishment strategy has worked for Reform to gain support and build its party.

But if they want to become the anti-establishment establishment, they need the experience and means to get there.

And making the journey without being seen as sellouts and turncoats is a difficult one.

Is there anyone that Nigel Farage won't have in Reform? He tells us today he's said no to many people.

Release the names, Nigel! What is the limit of former Tories, or other big names that they won't let in, and where does that line sit?

Equally, amid the constant attacks on the Tories, it is unhelpful that some of the biggest names in Boris Johnson's Cabinet are now the ones jumping ship.

When did they stop being acceptable to fight with and become welcome into the fold?

It opens the party up to more accusations of political opportunism and a lack of principle.

That being said, the party is, for now, riding high in the polls and is not seeing any downsides to welcoming in unpopular Tories.

Some polls have shown a slight drop in support, and some commentators think the party may have reached its peak.

As with the Brexit Party and UKIP before it, Mr Farage's attempts to turn populist parties into reality continue to prove a big mountain to climb.