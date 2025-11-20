Chaos at the heart of government and a failure to take Covid-19 seriously cost 23,000 lives in the first wave of the pandemic, a public inquiry has concluded

Nadine Dorries has shown her support for Boris Johnson following the Covid Inquiry report . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has rejected claims that the former Prime Minister was sexist and did not listen to women, as she says he was "at his best' during the pandemic.

The comments come after a public inquiry concluded chaos at the heart of government and a failure to take Covid-19 seriously cost 23,000 lives in the first wave of the pandemic. Mr Johnson presided over a "toxic" culture in Number 10 and regularly changed his mind, while cabinet members including health secretary Matt Hancock plus key scientists all failed to act with the urgency needed to tackle the virus. Baroness Heather Hallett's report on the government response to Covid accused Mr Johnson of being too "optimistic" in his outlook in the early months of 2020. Ms Dorries, who served in Mr Johnson's cabinet, has told LBC's Andrew Marr that it is "absolute total nonsense" that Mr Johnson's No.10 was sexist.

She said: "Did David Cameron have an issue with women? I think possibly he had an uncomfortable relationship with older women. I don't know why that was but did that stop him listening to women? No." Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Ms Dorries - who has since defected to Reform - told Andrew that during the Covid pandemic she saw Boris Johnson "at his best at that time” stating criticisms of the former PM in the Covid Report are "probably coming from his enemies”. She credited Mr Johnson for personally calling up the Vice Chancellors of Oxford University and of AstraZeneca, and pleading with those research and drug companies not to take the vaccine to the US, but to fund it here in the UK instead. She said: "I saw the 18 hours a day that he was putting in to make that happen. And I find these criticisms, probably coming from his enemies, of which he has many." "I do wish people rather than putting their political interests first and constantly attacking Boris Johnson because he delivered Brexit, that's the reason why he was taken down as a Prime Minister, I do wish people would actually put the country first when they're thinking about making these attacks," she added.

Boris Johnson with close ally Nadine Dorries. Picture: Alamy