Nadine Dorries used to be someone in the Conservative Party.

A Cabinet Minister, a Boris Johnson loyalist, and — for a time — a loud voice in the culture wars.

Today? She’s just the latest ex-Tory to jump ship to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party. And not one person I know in the Party will be sorry to see her go.

Her decline didn’t start with this defection. It started when she abandoned her constituents to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here — a stunt so embarrassing David Cameron suspended the whip.

That was over a decade ago, and she’s been coasting on borrowed credibility ever since.

Nadine didn’t even contest the 2024 General Election. She quit a year early, bitter about not getting a peerage. I campaigned in her old seat of Mid-Bedfordshire during the by-election.

Not one constituent had a good word to say.

Most said she’d achieved nothing locally. That’s not a reputation you can build a comeback on.

Inside the Party, her name stopped carrying weight long ago — except maybe as a punchline. She’d gone from Minister to TV pundit, from loyalist to liability.

So why Reform? Because like so many others jumping ship, she’s not joining a movement — she’s chasing relevance. Reform offers fading figures a second act and a stage to rant about betrayal.

They promise to rewrite your legacy. That’s got to be tempting for someone who knows theirs is already footnoted.

I’ve been a Conservative Party member for 14 years. I’ve worked four General Elections, a European Election, more council campaigns than I can count, and three London Mayoral races. I haven’t always agreed with the Party — but I’ve never walked away from it.

Reform isn’t the answer to Britain’s problems — they’re a symptom of them. And Nadine Dorries isn’t a loss to the Conservative Party. She made herself irrelevant long before she made herself Reform.

Harry Todd is a Conservative Party Member and Agent. He has stood for Council and was on the approved Conservative Parliamentary Candidates list.

