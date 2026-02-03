Nadine Dorries slams police for releasing Lucy Letby bodycam footage as part of upcoming documentary
Dorries told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that she was concerned by the way that the force had collaborated with the film.
Former Tory MP Nadine Dorries has slammed Cheshire Police for providing new bodycam footage of the arrest of killer nurse Lucy Letby to the makers of a new documentary.
Dorries, who has been a long-term advocate in pleading Letby's innocence, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that she was concerned by the way that the force had collaborated with the film.
Letby is set to die in prison after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others at Countess of Chester Hospital.
She told Andrew: "I am concerned about the documentary and the reason why my concern is rooted in the fact that Cheshire police went out to tender to a number of media companies, asking them to bid to get access to police information, access to the prosecutors, in order to make this documentary."
The former Culture Secretary said she thought it was intrusive that footage that was not given to the jury in Letby's case has been included in the upcoming doc.
She added: "Now we pay for the police, and what we've seen as a result of the trailers just for this documentary is pretty intrusive. Bodycam footage that... the jury didn't even get access to, and yet there's been a tender process to give it to a documentary company. In this case, it was ITN who made it, and I find that quite concerning.
Speaking of her relationship with Letby's parents, Dorries claimed they are "appalled" at the bodycam footage that was filmed in their home.
Nadine told LBC: "John and Sue Letby, they're a very private couple. They never ever seek media attention. They've lived in the same home, [in] the same cul-de-sac, for 40 years.
"They are utterly appalled that this footage of the inside of their home has been released without their consent, without them even being informed. And, in their own words, they won't be watching the documentary because if they did, it would probably kill both of them."
A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said previously: "Cheshire Constabulary has provided interviews with key members of the investigation team as part of the documentary, along with limited investigative material to visually explain the case on an exclusive basis.
"The force – and the officers who feature in the programme – have received no payment for their involvement."