By Chay Quinn

Former Tory MP Nadine Dorries has slammed Cheshire Police for providing new bodycam footage of the arrest of killer nurse Lucy Letby to the makers of a new documentary.

Dorries, who has been a long-term advocate in pleading Letby's innocence, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that she was concerned by the way that the force had collaborated with the film. Letby is set to die in prison after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others at Countess of Chester Hospital. She told Andrew: "I am concerned about the documentary and the reason why my concern is rooted in the fact that Cheshire police went out to tender to a number of media companies, asking them to bid to get access to police information, access to the prosecutors, in order to make this documentary." The former Culture Secretary said she thought it was intrusive that footage that was not given to the jury in Letby's case has been included in the upcoming doc. Read More: Parents of Lucy Letby say watching Netflix show 'would kill them' and is 'complete invasion of privacy' Read More: Lucy Letby 'victim of greatest miscarriage of justice this century,' admits detective who caught child killer

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital. Picture: Getty