Tech lawyer Matthew Bergman told LBC the platforms “prey upon the underdeveloped mental and emotional capabilities of young people”

Tech lawyer Matthew Bergman spoke to LBC after the social media ban was voted down for a third time. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Jacob Paul

It’s “naïve” to think social media giants can be trusted without regulation as the companies have “more money than God”, a leading tech lawyer has told LBC after MPs rejected the latest attempt to ban the platforms for under-16s.

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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, Matthew Bergman, who successfully led a landmark lawsuit against Meta and YouTube earlier this month, said the platforms “prey upon the underdeveloped mental and emotional capabilities of young people”. He said the companies are inflicting “carnage every day on kids in the US and the UK and throughout the world.” It comes as MPs voted 260 to 161 to reject an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would have raised the age for access to social media deemed harmful to 16 within a 12-month window. This marked the third time Lord Nash’s amendment has been voted down. Mr Bergman said: “It's not my place to advise a British parliamentarian on how to vote. I would simply say that any suggestion that these companies can be trusted to safeguard our kids without regulation is, I believe, naive.” Read more: ‘Our kids are unprotected’: MPs vote against U16 social media ban for third time Read more: MPs reject social media ban for under-16s for third time following Commons vote

He added: “These companies have proven time and time again that they have rejected common sense safety solutions to make their platform safer and that they prey upon the underdeveloped mental and emotional and neurologic capabilities of young people. “ And the evidence is clear that the older kids are when they first get online, the better they are able to withstand and overcome these pernicious forces.” The Government is consulting on introducing a social media ban for under 16s, which if implemented would see the UK follow in the footsteps of Australia which brought in a ban last year. Ministers want to examine the evidence first as they are wary of bringing in a ban which could see teens pushed into darker corners of the internet.Other measures on the table are curfews, curbs on "addictive" design features such as streaks and infinite scrolling and raising the age of digital consent.