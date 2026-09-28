The farmer who foiled a “terrorist plot” near the RAF Fairford has described her shock when she realised “how serious” what she had stumbled upon was.

Gloucestershire police say they were alerted to three suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford at 12.45am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The farmer who foiled a “terrorist plot” near the RAF Fairford has described her shock when she realised “how serious” what she had stumbled upon was.

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Officers arrested the men under the Explosives Act and they were later further arrested under suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act. Picture: supplied

“It is pretty incredible, realising you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot. It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them.” According to the woman, the phone number and lettering on the back of the white vans seemed to be fake. The concerned farmer tried to inform the Ministry of Defence, but the phone number police gave neighbours to use in case of suspicious activity wasn't working. She said, “We realised this was something pretty serious. “We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them, I was worried. “I mean, you don’t see masked men running around at half one in the morning in the countryside near a secure air base and not have concerns.”

Security concerns around the airbase are on high alert due to the ongoing threat of the Iran War. Picture: Alamy

The newspaper has since investigated the details provided, and the company name does not match any search results, cannot be found on Companies House, and the phone number is one digit short. The company listed on the van, Fuel2You, has issued a statement denying any connection to the suspected plot. The fuel delivery company wrote on its website: “We are extremely concerned that our company’s name has been used without our knowledge or permission. “We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and will assist them with any enquiries.” The five men arrested over the suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford are all British nationals from London and aged in their 20s, Counter Terrorism Policing said. Detectives are investigating whether Iran is linked to the foiled bomb plot. No motive has yet been established for any potential plot near the base, which is used by the US military.

A spokesperson for the USAF said its personnel based at RAF Fairford 'remain vigilant'. Picture: Alamy

If a vehicle bomb plot were linked to supporters of the Iranian regime, it would mark an escalation since a spate of arson attacks on Jewish sites in London earlier this year. US President Donald Trump said the group, detained in the nearby Gloucestershire village of Whelford, in the early hours of Sunday, were “looking to do big damage”. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK must not be “cowed by sabre-rattling from Iran” or allow the country to “dictate our foreign policy” while stressing it was “too early to attribute background aims” over the plot. The police operation was not intelligence-led, meaning investigators had not known about any potential plot in advance, it is understood. A resident dialled 999 after spotting the vehicles “blocking the road” before seeing a “large group of hooded and ‘balaclava’d’ men”.