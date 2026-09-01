The grim discovery was made by the 14 and 16 year old children of the couple, who are being supported by social workers and a psychologist

Thomasina Tobin, 51, was one half of the Irish couple found dead in Spanish hot tub. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police probing the deaths of an Irish couple who were found unresponsive in a Spanish hot tub have revealed that the pair became trapped in the jacuzzi's suction system.

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The shocking discovery was made at the Cap Blanc residential estate in Cullera,. Picture: Google Maps

A preliminary post-mortem examination confirmed that the deaths were not suspicious, police have confirmed, and added that the couple did not drown. According to Levante-EMV, the local Valencian newspaper, marks and scratches were found on the victims’ bodies. The marks prompted police to launch an investigation, with foul play now ruled out, after police began working on the theory that Mr Tobin had become trapped in the jacuzzi's suction system. Both bodies are reported to have been found at least partially outside the hot tub, with police reportedly ruling out electrocution as a cause of death. Initial suggestions from local media point to cardiac arrests resulting from acute stress and physical exhaustion, after becoming trapped by the suction of the filtration system.

The case is being handled by a local homicide unit in the region. Picture: Alamy

At the time of the deaths, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard in Valencia said: “The bodies of a man aged 50 and a woman aged 45 were found yesterday at a residential property in the municipality of Cullera. Both were Irish. “Their children discovered the bodies in a Jacuzzi and alerted the authorities.” Pablo Cea, a spokesman for the Civil Guard in Valencia, told the Irish Times: “That does not mean this was a homicide.” “It could be an accident – every hypothesis is open for investigation”. The couple’s children are being supported by social workers assisted by a psychologist.