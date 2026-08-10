Nancy Cartwright has predicted The Simpsons is into its final three series, having been on air for more than 35 years.

The actress who has played Bart Simpson on the show since it began in 1989 has given an "opinion," in an interview, that the sitcom will wind up after series 40. The show is back for its 38th series next month.

Cartwright, 68, who also voices Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, made the prediction, having not received any word from Gracie Films, Fox, or Disney.

When asked on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside Of You podcast when The Simpsons would finish, she replied: "Forty seasons."

“You think it’ll stop at 40?” Rosenbaum asked. “Yeah,” Cartwright confirmed.

“You’re sure?” he asked again. “It’s my opinion,” she said.

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