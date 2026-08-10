Ay Caramba! Bart Simpson's actress predicts show will end in next few years
Nancy Cartwright has put a point on when she thinks the long-running show will finish for good
Nancy Cartwright has predicted The Simpsons is into its final three series, having been on air for more than 35 years.
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The actress who has played Bart Simpson on the show since it began in 1989 has given an "opinion," in an interview, that the sitcom will wind up after series 40. The show is back for its 38th series next month.
Cartwright, 68, who also voices Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, made the prediction, having not received any word from Gracie Films, Fox, or Disney.
When asked on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside Of You podcast when The Simpsons would finish, she replied: "Forty seasons."
“You think it’ll stop at 40?” Rosenbaum asked. “Yeah,” Cartwright confirmed.
“You’re sure?” he asked again. “It’s my opinion,” she said.
Read also: Every character to have departed The Simpsons during the shows run
The Simpsons will be back for its 38th series this month on Disney + and there has been a contract for it to extend to at least 40 seasons. A film is also said to be in the works, a sequel to the 2007 original.
The show has adapted over the years, with Homer no longer strangling Bart and white actor Hank Azaria no longer voices the Indian character Apu.
Cartwright did not say she will retire if the series continues beyond Season 40, and has also reassured fans that the role will not be filled by AI if she retires.
Earlier this year, she added: “[AI] might sound pretty close to Nancy Cartwright, but I got passion.
"We’re spiritual beings, we can emote passion and uplift people and stuff. And I don’t know that a computer can do something like that.”