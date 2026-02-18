No match found for DNA on glove recovered near missing Nancy Guthrie's home
The gloves found by authorities appeared to look like those worn by a masked person seen in doorbell footage the night 84-year-old Nancy disappeared.
The mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1 after spending the previous night with family, police said.
Her blood was detected on the porch.
"There were no DNA hits in CODIS," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said, referring to the national Combined DNA Index System.
"At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation," the department said, suggesting that other DNA samples had been put through the system.
CODIS is a valuable storehouse of DNA taken from crime suspects or people with convictions.
Any hits could identify possible suspects in Ms Guthrie's disappearance.
A porch camera recorded video of a man with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long trousers, a jacket and gloves.
The FBI said the suspect is about 5ft 9in with a medium build.
Gloves were found approximately two miles from Ms Guthrie's home.
The FBI has said the gloves appeared to match those worn by the man in the video.
"There is additional DNA evidence that was found at the residence, and that is also being analysed," the sheriff's department said.
In addition, the department said investigators are working with a manufacturer and experts to try to locate Ms Guthrie by detecting her heart pacemaker.
News media reported that a "signal sniffer" device has been attached to low-flying aircraft.
Savannah Guthrie posted an Instagram video on Sunday in which she issued an appeal to anyone with information about what happened to her mother.
"It is never too late to do the right thing," she said.
"And we are here. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, that it's never too late."