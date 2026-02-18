The mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1 after spending the previous night with family

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Picture: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US authorities say there were no DNA matches from a glove found near the home of TV host Savannah Guthrie's missing mum.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The gloves found by authorities appeared to look like those worn by a masked person seen in doorbell footage the night 84-year-old Nancy disappeared. The mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1 after spending the previous night with family, police said. Her blood was detected on the porch. "There were no DNA hits in CODIS," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said, referring to the national Combined DNA Index System. Read more: US officially backs UK Chagos Islands deal despite Trump branding it an 'act of great stupidity' Read more: Family of missing Nancy Guthrie not being treated as suspects as hunt for news anchor's mother enters third week

Members of the Reed family pay their respects at a a makeshift memorial outside of the residence of Nancy Guthrie on February 16, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Pima County Sheriff guard Nancy Guthrie's property on February 17, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation," the department said, suggesting that other DNA samples had been put through the system. CODIS is a valuable storehouse of DNA taken from crime suspects or people with convictions. Any hits could identify possible suspects in Ms Guthrie's disappearance. A porch camera recorded video of a man with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long trousers, a jacket and gloves. The FBI said the suspect is about 5ft 9in with a medium build. Gloves were found approximately two miles from Ms Guthrie's home.

The FBI released images of a person of interest in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: UPI/Alamy Live News

The FBI released images of a person of interest in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie. Picture: UPI/Alamy Live News