The family of Nancy Guthrie are not being treated as suspects in her kidnapping, police have confirmed.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Purported ransom notes have been sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed. Speaking on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said her family, including US news anchor Savannah Guthrie, have all been “cooperative and gracious” as police continue their investigation. Read more: Watch: Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea to mother's suspected kidnapper as search enters third week

Mr Nanos said: "To ​suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple." This comes as the search for Ms Guthrie enters its third week. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026