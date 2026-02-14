Nancy Guthrie has been missing since the start of the month and blood belonging to her was previously been found on her porch

Authorities towing a Range Rover SUV from a nearby restaurant parking lot. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Detectives investigating the disappearance of US anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, sealed off a road close to her home on Friday.

A road block was set up around two miles from the home in the Tucson area of Arizona on Friday night, where multiple vehicles from the FBI and the sheriff's office could be seen passing through. Blood from the 84-year-old had previously been found on the property's front porch after she was reported missing on February 1. Investigators have since found several gloves near the home which have been sent off for analysis, the sheriff's office said. A Range Rover SUV from a nearby restaurant parking lot could also be seen being towed away. Read more: Man being questioned over disappearance of US TV star Savannah Guthrie's mother Read more: FBI release photos of 'armed individual' in hunt for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie

The search for Nancy Guthrie has been ongoing since February 1. Picture: Getty

It comes after a video was released by authorities on Tuesday showing a masked person at Guthrie's doorstep on the night of her disappearance. It was also reported last week that a man was detained during a traffic stop near Tucson in Arizona, where Nancy was last seen. The subject is being questioned by law enforcement as they seek to find Nancy, the mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah. Two ransom letters were reportedly received by local news outlets in Tucson which demanded millions of dollars paid in Bitcoin to secure her release but their legitimacy was not confirmed. Concers have risen around the case due to Nancy's health concerns which require her to take daily medication. She is also said to have a history of heart issues. Authorities have studied surveillance video and submitted DNA and other evidence for laboratory analysis.

The Sheriff's office and FBI set a cordon close to Nancy's home on Friday. Picture: Getty