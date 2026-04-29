Nancy Pexton slashed and stabbed her sibling Jennifer Abbott 10 times and then left her body for three days in her flat in Camden, north London.

By StephenRigley

A woman has been found guilty of fatally cutting her film director sister in the neck before making off with her diamond-encrusted gold Rolex watch.

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Nancy Pexton slashed and stabbed her sibling Jennifer Abbott 10 times and then left her body for three days in her flat in Camden, north London. On Wednesday, an Old Bailey jury convicted Pexton, 70, of murdering Ms Abbott on June 10 last year.

Nancy Pexton, 70, who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering her film director sister Jennifer Abbott. Picture: PA

US citizen Ms Abbott, 69, was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi Prince at 7.36am that day. Pexton spoke to her by phone at 11.36am and travelled by bus to her Mornington Place flat at 12.45pm, leaving an hour later. She then called her GP, reported taking an overdose and was taken to hospital where she stayed before her arrest on June 18. On June 13, a neighbour used a scaffolding pole to break down Ms Abbott’s door after becoming concerned he could not hear her dog barking. Her niece Mai Pexton had been seen banging on the door and screaming for her “auntie”. Ms Abbott’s partially naked and decomposing body was found on the living room floor with gaffer tape over her mouth. She had a large, gaping “slash-type” wound across her neck and gaffer tape across her mouth, jurors heard. Ms Abbott’s corgi had been trapped in the kitchen and was freed by firefighters.

69-year-old Jennifer Abbott was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi Prince. Picture: PA

A post-mortem examination found Ms Abbott had sustained a number of stab and slash wounds and a single defensive wound to the right hand. Her Rolex watch, a gift from her son Brad Carlson which she never took off, was missing. It was later recovered by police from Pexton’s bag after they visited her in hospital. When quizzed about it, Pexton said she had been given it to “look after”. However, prosecutor Bill Boyce KC suggested Ms Abbott would never have given away her “prized Rolex watch”. He told jurors: “The reality, of course, is that the defendant took the watch having stabbed her sister to do so.” In the two days after Ms Abbott’s death, there were numerous missed calls from her son Mr Carlson, who lives abroad. Mr Carlson described a “bubbling” resentment between his mother and aunt. Giving evidence via videolink, Mr Carlson said: “There was interaction and sometimes anger and hostility between my mother and Nancy, there was resentment seemingly bubbling up.” Jurors also heard how Ms Abbott told her nephew that she was scared for her safety as Pexton was “capable of anything”. In November 2024, she had shared a message in which Pexton told her: “You know I was planning to kill you but it was just a thought, I would never hurt you.” The message went on to warn Ms Abbott to “watch your back from those you conned and stole money from”. Pexton wrote: “You never know they could get you while you walking your dog. Be careful honey, I worry about you. You so many enemy (sic).” At the time, Ms Abbott asked her nephew if she should take out a restraining order.

The diamond diamond encrusted Role owned by 69-year-old Jennifer Abbott. Picture: PA

Further evidence of Pexton’s resentment were found in a series of notes on her phone in which she referred to thinking about killing her “evil” sister and complained about other family members. Pexton later told police she had just being “venting” her feelings and that she really loved her sister. She claimed to have no memory of the 90 minutes covering the time spent in her flat. On that day, she had been wearing a black cowboy hat and blue dungarees which were covered in her sister’s blood “from top to bottom”. Jurors were told that Pexton had asked one of her daughters to take the clothes away and wash them or throw them away. The defendant, who has two grown-up daughters, went on to explain that the blood got on her clothes when she hugged her sister who had suffered a nosebleed. But Mr Boyce said scientific analysis did not support her claim and suggested Ms Abbott’s blood went everywhere when Pexton slashed and cut her 10 times. An examination of Ms Abbott’s flat also showed evidence that someone had tried to “clean up”, he said. Pexton, of no fixed address, had denied wrongdoing and declined to give evidence in her trial, opting to appear in court by videolink from Bronzefield jail.

The scene at Mornington Place, Camden, north London where 69-year-old Jennifer Abbott was found stabbed in her home. Picture: PA