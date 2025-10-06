Outrage as Nando's restricts customers to one Coke per visit sparking 'nanny state' accusations
New government measures targeting obesity will see tighter restrictions on junk food adverts, promotions and sugary drink refills.
Nando's has come under fire after restricting customers to one glass of Coca-Cola under new government rules.
The chicken chain, known for its 'bottomless' drink option, has capped Coca Cola classic servings to one-per-customer.
Meanwhile, customers can order 'bottomless' zero-sugar options such as Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero.
This comes as the Government cracks down on sugar consumption with the soft drinks industry levy to help fight obesity.
One commenter quipped: "Welcome to the Nanny State".
A sticker on the chain's drinks machines now reads: "Want Coca-Cola Classic? It's one glass only
"Based on new government laws, we've had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer. Still thirsty? Help yourself to one of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks."
The restrictions come as a part of anti-obesity measures gradually introduced since 2021, under former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
New regulations recently banned "buy one, get one free" offers on foods high in fat, salt or sugar.
The new rules also ruled-out free refills on sugary drinks at restaurants and cafes.
More than a quarter of adults and a fifth of Year Six pupils in England are now classed as obese.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions."
Sales of unhealthy snacks fell by around two million items a day after supermarkets were banned from placing junk food at checkouts and aisle ends, according to new research by the University of Leeds.
Unhealthy food advertisement is being restricted as a 9pm watershed on junk-food adverts and a ban on online promotions due to come into force early next year.
Weight-related illness costs the economy £74 billion a year, and those affected face a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.
The 2018 Soft Drinks Industry Levy, known as the "sugar tax", pushed major brands to cut sugar content or pay extra charges
Supermarkets have also been banned from placing sweets and fizzy drinks in prominent spots.
The NHS has already limited supersized snacks and sugary drinks sold in hospital shops and vending machines under its healthy eating framework.
Wales is set to introduce similar restrictions next year, with Scotland expected to follow.
Public health experts say the gradual combination of taxes, advertising limits and placement rules is beginning to have an effect, but warn obesity remains one of the UK’s most serious health challenges.
Obesity has been linked to 13 types of cancer and is now the second biggest cause of the disease in Britain, according to Cancer Research UK.
A report last year found type 2 diabetes among under-40s has risen 39% in just a few years, with around 168,000 people under 40 now living with the condition.
Nando's said this is an industry wide requirement.
A spokesperson for UK Hospitality said: "From 1 October, hospitality businesses will be complying with new regulations that have introduced a ban on free refills of sugar-sweetened drinks in hospitality.
"Venues work hard to ensure that customers have a wide range of drink options to choose from when they visit our sector, and will continue to ensure that is the case."