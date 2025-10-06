New government measures targeting obesity will see tighter restrictions on junk food adverts, promotions and sugary drink refills.

This comes as the Government cracks down on sugar consumption. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Nando's has come under fire after restricting customers to one glass of Coca-Cola under new government rules.

The chicken chain, known for its 'bottomless' drink option, has capped Coca Cola classic servings to one-per-customer. Meanwhile, customers can order 'bottomless' zero-sugar options such as Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero. This comes as the Government cracks down on sugar consumption with the soft drinks industry levy to help fight obesity. One commenter quipped: "Welcome to the Nanny State".

Welcome to the Nanny State.https://t.co/fZOLnbAlrW — Gary B (@garyb_pro) October 3, 2025

A sticker on the chain's drinks machines now reads: "Want Coca-Cola Classic? It's one glass only "Based on new government laws, we've had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer. Still thirsty? Help yourself to one of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks." The restrictions come as a part of anti-obesity measures gradually introduced since 2021, under former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. New regulations recently banned "buy one, get one free" offers on foods high in fat, salt or sugar. The new rules also ruled-out free refills on sugary drinks at restaurants and cafes.

More than a quarter of adults and a fifth of Year Six pupils in England are now classed as obese. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions." Sales of unhealthy snacks fell by around two million items a day after supermarkets were banned from placing junk food at checkouts and aisle ends, according to new research by the University of Leeds. Unhealthy food advertisement is being restricted as a 9pm watershed on junk-food adverts and a ban on online promotions due to come into force early next year. Obesity rates have soared in recent decades, with NHS figures showing more than a quarter of adults and one in five Year 6 pupils are now classed as obese. Weight-related illness costs the economy £74 billion a year, and those affected face a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

There were 473 Nando's restaurants in the United Kingdom as of January 2025. Picture: Alamy