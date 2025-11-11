Lisa Nandy confirmed the beginning of the BBC's Royal Charter review but backed the under-fire corporation

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has warned MPs attacking the BBC to 'consider just what is at stake' - as she launched a review which could see the end of the licence fee in the House of Commons.

Speaking to MPs today, Ms Nandy said she is in regular contact with BBC chair Samir Shah and that she was ensuring that "firm, swift, and transparent action follows" the bias row which has engulfed the corporation. She added: "I welcome the steps that have already been set out and I will keep the House updated as the BBC leadership grips these issues." Despite some now suggesting the BBC institutionally biased, Ms Nandy backed the corporation. Read More: Ex BBC boss Tim Davie explains why he stepped down and admits 'we did make a mistake' over Trump speech Read More: Starmer is in an impossible bind over the BBC's indefensible failings, writes Suella Braverman

The MP for Wigan said: "Those in this House attacking the BBC from left and right for not expressing views they agree with should consider just what is at stake. "There is a fundamental difference between raising serious concerns over editorial failings and members of this House launching a sustained attack on the institution itself, because the BBC is not just a broadcaster, it is a national institution that belongs to us all." She described the corporation as "a light on the hill for people here and across the world", asking its critics to "consider just what is at stake". As part of her statement to the House, Ms Nandy confirmed earlier reports that the review of the BBC's Royal Charter will begin "imminently" with a public consultation launched in the "coming weeks". Ms Nandy has reportedly ordered a “comprehensive look at the way the BBC operates” as the renewal of the royal charter comes into focus. As part of the review, sources have told The Telegraph that wholesale reform of the funding model is on the table. The review is set to focus on providing a “sustainable” funding model and restoring trust in BBC News content after several scandals. A Government source has told the Telegraph that Labour's major review of the corporation would be “more fundamental than individuals”. Calls for the BBC to face wide-ranging change have intensified in recent weeks, after a scathing internal memo accused it of several counts of bias. The most-serious allegation accused the corporation's Panorama programme of doctoring a speech by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 which made it appear as though he had encouraged violence shortly before the Capitol Riot. The corporation has faced a furious backlash over the 'dishonest' decision to edit Trump's speech, with BBC Chair Samir Shah issuing the President an apology for an "error of judgement" after BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned from their roles. President Trump is now threatening to sue the broadcaster for $1 billion (£759 million) if his demands for compensation and an apology are not met.

The edit was made public following a leaked memo written by ex-BBC adviser Michael Prescott, which criticised the 2024 Panorama programme about the American leader. Mr Prescott's wide-ranging memo also criticised other areas of the BBC News coverage and was sent in "despair at inaction by the BBC Executive". Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.” The BBC boss continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before."

