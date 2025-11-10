The taxpayer-funded corporation is set to face a 'fundamental' review by Government after bosses were forced to quit over leaked bias dossier

The BBC will face a battle to save the licence fee within weeks with ministers lining up a "fundamental" review of the entire corporation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The BBC will face a battle to save the licence fee within weeks as ministers line up a "fundamental" review of the entire corporation.

The consultation on the future of the BBC's royal charter, which is up for renewal in 2027, will be launched by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy before Christmas. As part of the review, sources have told The Telegraph that wholesale reform of the funding model on the table. Calls for the BBC to face wide-ranging change have intensified in recent weeks, after a scathing internal memo accused it of several counts of bias. The most-serious allegation accused the corporation's Panorama programme of doctoring a speech by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 which made it appear as though he had encouraged violence shortly before the Capitol Riot. President Trump is now threatening to sue the broadcaster for $1 billion (£759 million) if his demands for compensation and an apology are not met. Read More: Could the BBC licence fee be scrapped, and what could replace it? Read More: Trump threatens to sue BBC for one billion dollars over doctored Panorama speech

The consultation on the future of the BBC's charter will be launched by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy before Christmas - with wholesale reform of the funding model on the table. Picture: Getty

Lisa Nandy reportedly has ordered a “comprehensive look at the way the BBC operates” as the renewal of the royal charter comes into focus. The review is set to focus on providing a “sustainable” funding model and restoring trust in BBC News content after several scandals. The Corporation has faced a furious backlash over the 'dishonest' decision to edit Trump's speech, with BBC Chair Samir Shah issuing the President an apology for an "error of judgement" after BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned from their roles. A Government source has told the Telegraph that Labour's major review of the corporation would be “more fundamental than individuals”. The edit was made public following a leaked memo written by ex-BBC adviser Michael Prescott, which criticised the 2024 Panorama programme about American leader. Mr Prescott's wide-ranging memo also criticised other areas of the BBC News coverage and was sent in "despair at inaction by the BBC Executive". Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.” The BBC boss continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before."

The corporation's Panorama programme was accused in the memo of doctoring a speech by Donald Trump (pictured) on January 6, 2021 which made it appear as though he had encouraged violence shortly before the Capitol Riot. Picture: Getty