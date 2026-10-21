Stephen Sexton, 39, is accused of fatally strangling Joanna Derkacz, 37, who was found dead at their home in Waterlooville, Hampshire on 28 December, 2023.

Joanna Derkacz, 37, was fatally strangled in her home in Hampshire in December 2023. Picture: Facebook

By Georgia Bell

A ‘narcissistic’ engineer raped and murdered his girlfriend when she attempted to end their abusive relationship, a court has heard.

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Stephen Sexton, 39, is accused of fatally strangling Joanna Derkacz, 37, who was found dead at their home in Waterlooville, Hampshire on 28 December, 2023. Her body was discovered on her bed by her sister, Arleta Derkacz, who fled the house screaming: “He has killed my sister,” jurors heard. The engineer is said to have become increasingly controlling towards his partner for over a year before her death. Prosecutor Nicola Shannon KC said: “We say he had become increasingly controlling, leading on to the ultimate acts of intimate and physical control - rape and then murder when Stephen Sexton realised that she had determined to get him out of her life.” Read more: Tributes paid to 'special daughter, auntie and sister' found dead days after Christmas as man, 36, arrested for 'murder' Read more: Russell Brand alleged victim told him 'can you stop, can you stop, can you stop', before he raped her, court hears

Jurors were told that Joanna had suffered increasingly 'violent and threatening' behaviour from Sexton. Picture: Facebook

Jurors were told that Joanna had suffered increasingly “violent and threatening” behaviour from Sexton, who strangled her on one occasion before she broke free, according to her sisters. Their relationship “took a critical and decisive turn” on December 10, 2023, when Sexton broke her laptop “in a fit of anger” after Joanna returned home 20 minutes late from a night out with friends, the prosecutor said. Joanna then left the house to stay with a friend, after which Sexton reported her missing to police. Sexton was “no doubt hoping that they would find her for him”, Ms Shannon told jurors. After Joanna returned, she told Sexton to move out but let him stay until the litter of puppies their dog recently gave birth to sold, the prosecutor said. Police paid Joanna a welfare visit on December 11, where she allegedly said Sexton was “very controlling” and “narcissistic” and that “he didn’t like it when I go out”.

Joanna told police that Sexton was 'very controlling' and 'narcissistic' and that 'he didn’t like it when I go out'. Picture: Facebook

The court also heard that Joanna told officers Sexton had assaulted his previous wife, Tara Sexton, which he was convicted of. Ms Shannon added: “Tara Sexton was assaulted when she resisted. Joanna Derkacz was killed when she ignored him and chose to go her own way.” Joanna told police officers that her boyfriend had “threatened to take the puppies from me”, but when they told her that this was not a reason to stay, she said: “Well it is for me.” Ms Shannon said: “It is one of the tragedies of this case that, although Joanna was wary and there were, in retrospect, so many red flags, neither she nor the officers seem to have realised how far Stephen Sexton might go when he realised she was slipping from his grasp.