After spending ten days in outer space, a capsule containing the four astronauts will splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California just after midnight tonight.

NASA associate administrator Amit Kshatriya said "there's no question that I'll be anxious," but added he had "full confidence in the team. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A Nasa official has said he'll 'be anxious' as Artemis II returns to earth after midnight tonight.

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The crew of Nasa's first manned mission to the Moon in more than 50 years started their four-day journey home on Tuesday. Nasa associate administrator Amit Kshatriya said "there's no question that I'll be anxious," but added he had "full confidence" in the team. "We'll be with the families. We'll be with them. We'll all be together." He said it was "impossible" not to have irrational fears. Read more: That's nuts: Artemis II carried jar of Nutella into space at a cost of almost £57,000 Read more: Trump hails Artemis II astronauts as 'modern-day' pioneers while calling crew during historic Moon mission

The Artemis II crew – (from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman. Picture: Getty

"But I would tell you I don't have any rational fears about what's going to happen." After spending ten days in outer space, a capsule containing the four astronauts will glide beneath parachutes, splashing down near San Diego in California just after midnight tonight UK time. Collectively, they have travelled further than any human before them, reaching 252,756 miles from earth, breaking Apollo 13's previous record achieved in 1970 of 248,655 miles. The crew will reach speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour as the capsule re-enters Earth's atmosphere.

Amit Kshatriya speaks at a press conference on April 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

The speed of the return to earth will cause gas and air particles to compress and generate intense heat around the capsule, severing communication between the astronauts and Mission Control at around 12:53am. The team will be protected from heat up to 2,760C by a three-inch shield. Two parachutes will bring the speed of Orion down to about 300 miles at 1:03am, before further parachutes slow it to 17 miles per hour. In total it will take 13 minutes between the crew entering the atmosphere and landing off the coast of San Diego.