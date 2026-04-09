The Artemis II crew, who successfully completed a test flight around the Moon, are due to splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday

The Artemis II crew – (from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman – pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. Picture: NASA via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nasa officials are ensuring “they don’t take their eye off the ball” as astronauts near their return to Earth after travelling deeper into space than anyone before.

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The Artemis II crew, who successfully completed a test flight around the Moon, are due to splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday. A news conference heard scientists were continuing to learn from the epic voyage that would inform future missions. This included monitoring the impact of the deep space environment on the three Americans and Canadian aboard the Orion module. The Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, in Cornwall, has been helping track the first Moon mission in more than 50 years. Read more: US forces to stay 'in place' around Iran until 'REAL agreement' complied with, says Trump - as he warns military 'looking forward to next conquest' Read more: Defence Secretary 'spotted in South of France' despite sky-high Middle East tensions after Trump's 'stone age' threat

Will Parker and Bethany Sheppard, Space Missions Operations Engineers, pose for a picture while taking a break from monitoring the progress of the Orion space craft. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Lakiesha Hawkins, Nasa’s acting deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development, said: “The mission continues to go well as the crew prepares to transition back to Earth and we get ready for entry day. “The team is turning our attention to the return and getting the crew safely home. “Now, because this is a development flight, we are thinking about what we can still learn in the remaining days to better understand the systems and to inform future missions.” She added: “The experiments about human health are going to give us data that we need to be able to live on the moon longer, as we develop the moon base, and be able to prepare for farther trips, like going on to Mars. “During Apollo, they didn’t gather this kind of human health data and we can’t get this information during low Earth orbit missions.”

The Artemis II crew captured this breathtaking photo of our galaxy, the Milky Way. Picture: NASA via Getty Images