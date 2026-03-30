NASA's Artemis II launch date nears as UK 'can be proud to play a part' in Moon mission
The launch must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance.
Nasa’s Artemis II Moon mission is due to launch this week from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, which would see astronauts fly around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
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Four astronauts – three American and one Canadian – will take the seats in the vessel.
The launch must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance.
A British satellite earth station is set to play a role in Nasa launching the mission.
Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, Cornwall, will help to track the Orion spacecraft as it travels around the Moon and back to Earth.
British astronaut Major Tim Peake has said the UK can be “very proud” that it is playing a part.
Read more: Cornish earth station to support Nasa’s Artemis II Moon mission
Read more: NASA sets date for first Moon mission in over 50 years
He said the trip is set to provide “amazing sights of the Moon like we’ve never seen before” in 4K high definition.
“The UK and Europe are right there on Artemis II, we were there on Artemis I, in terms of we built the European service module which powers the Orion spacecraft that provides all the electrical power, the life support systems, the propellant," he told PA.
Maj Peake added: “So Europe is heavily involved in the Artemis programme and in return for our involvement, at some point, yes, we will get a European astronaut as part of that mission.
“We can be very proud in the UK that we are part of this Artemis mission."
Goonhilly Earth Station has been involved in events such as broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, and landing a commercial spacecraft on the Moon for the first time.
In 2022, the site previously provided critical communication and tracking support for Nasa’s Artemis I.
Matthew Cosby, chief technology officer of the Goonhilly Earth Station, said: “Artemis II marks a significant milestone in humanity’s return to the Moon, and we’re proud that the capabilities developed here in Cornwall are contributing to that mission.
“From our site, we will support tracking of the Orion spacecraft, showcasing our readiness for future crewed Artemis missions.
"At the same time, we are positioning the UK to play a key role in Nasa’s longer-term Moon to Mars exploration strategy.”
Goonhilly is also working with the UK Space Agency and Nasa to explore solutions for near-real time space weather measurements.
Baroness Lloyd, the UK government minister responsible for space, added: “From broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, to now supporting Nasa’s return to the Moon with Artemis II, Goonhilly’s rich heritage in space communication continues to inspire.
“It’s fantastic to see Cornwall once again at the heart of a truly historic moment in human spaceflight.“This partnership with Nasa shows what British expertise and innovation can achieve on the world stage, while creating opportunities for skilled jobs and growth right here in the UK.”
At a press conference on Monday night UK time, leaders at Nasa hailed international collaboration as they confirmed the vehicle, system and crew were ready.
Associate administrator of Nasa, Amit Kshatriya, told reporters: “This crew is an international crew for a reason. One of the most amazing things about the space station, I think the most amazing thing, was the partnership that was developed to operate that machine.
“As I said in my opening, we’re going to need the free nations of the world to collaborate to build even more ambitious architectures as we expand our range of action throughout the solar system.“There’s no question in my mind partnership is fundamental to that.”
Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director, called it “an exciting time for this team and our crew and really our nation and the world”
.Chief flight director Emily Nelson said: “The opportunity is immense for us to finally get the opportunity to send our crew farther than anyone’s gone before, and it’s an incredible moment for the Artemis generation and we’re excited and we are ready to press.”