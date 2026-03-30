The launch must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance.

NASA astronauts are preparing for the Artemis II Moon Mission. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Nasa’s Artemis II Moon mission is due to launch this week from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, which would see astronauts fly around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

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Four astronauts – three American and one Canadian – will take the seats in the vessel. The launch must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance. A British satellite earth station is set to play a role in Nasa launching the mission. Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, Cornwall, will help to track the Orion spacecraft as it travels around the Moon and back to Earth. British astronaut Major Tim Peake has said the UK can be “very proud” that it is playing a part. Read more: Cornish earth station to support Nasa’s Artemis II Moon mission Read more: NASA sets date for first Moon mission in over 50 years

Astronaute Tim Peake. Picture: Getty

He said the trip is set to provide “amazing sights of the Moon like we’ve never seen before” in 4K high definition. “The UK and Europe are right there on Artemis II, we were there on Artemis I, in terms of we built the European service module which powers the Orion spacecraft that provides all the electrical power, the life support systems, the propellant," he told PA. Maj Peake added: “So Europe is heavily involved in the Artemis programme and in return for our involvement, at some point, yes, we will get a European astronaut as part of that mission. “We can be very proud in the UK that we are part of this Artemis mission." Goonhilly Earth Station has been involved in events such as broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, and landing a commercial spacecraft on the Moon for the first time. In 2022, the site previously provided critical communication and tracking support for Nasa’s Artemis I. Matthew Cosby, chief technology officer of the Goonhilly Earth Station, said: “Artemis II marks a significant milestone in humanity’s return to the Moon, and we’re proud that the capabilities developed here in Cornwall are contributing to that mission. “From our site, we will support tracking of the Orion spacecraft, showcasing our readiness for future crewed Artemis missions.

A rainbow appears above the countdown clock as NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft is prepared for lauch on Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center on March 30, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Picture: Getty