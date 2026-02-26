NASA astronaut Mike Fincke is helped out of the SpaceX Crew-11 capsule after they re-entered the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An astronaut has shared new details of NASA's first medical evacuation which brought an end to a space station mission last month.

Mike Fincke, 58, was one of the four members on board Crew-11 but suffered what officials described as a serious health issue, which prompted its early return. Fincke has since praised his colleagues and medical team for their "professionalism and dedication," and said their efforts "ensured a positive outcome." He claimed NASA determined that an "early, carefully coordinated return" was the safest option, rather than an emergency, which allowed the crew access to advanced medical imaging unavailable on the space station. Read more: Moon mission could be delayed after rocket fault discovered, says NASA Read more: Four new astronauts arrive at International Space Station following NASA's first medical evacuation

The crew seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Pacific Ocean. Picture: Alamy

SpaceX guided its Dragon capsule to a middle-of-the-night splashdown in the Pacific near San Diego, less than 11 hours after the astronauts exited the International Space Station, in January. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman previously said that the decision was made out of caution, noting that the Fincke's medical episode was considered "serious" and would require additional care on Earth. Fincke declined to go into detail about his condition but told a press conference: "I'm doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. "Spaceflight is an incredible privilege and a reminder of how human we are. Thank you all for your support."