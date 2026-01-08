NASA may be forced to evacuate an astronaut from the International Space Station after they suffered an undisclosed medical issue.

“The agency is monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital complex,” NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

The name of the astronaut or details of the medical issue have not been disclosed.

The space agency postponed a planned spacewalk as it evaluates the situation, a statement read.

“Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member.

“The situation is stable. Nasa will share additional details, including a new date for the upcoming spacewalk, later.”

Space.com reports NASA told them in an email it is “actively evaluating all options” - including an evacuation of the Crew-11 mission.

“These are the situations NASA and our partners train for and prepare to execute safely,” the email reportedly.

“We will provide further updates within the next 24 hours.”

Four astronauts are part of the Crew-11 mission, two of whom are from NASA - Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke.