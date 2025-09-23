NASA has announced plans to send astronauts on a ten-day trip around the Moon as soon as next year.

The mission will be part of the Artemis programme, which aims to establish a long-term US presence on the lunar body.

This would mark the first time in 50 years that any nation has sent a crewed mission to the Moon.

The US space agency on Tuesday committed to launching a mission to Earth’s closest neighbour no later than the end of April, but hopes to bring the mission forward.

It comes as NASA introduced its newest astronauts, with the 10 scientists, engineers and test pilots chosen from more than 8,000 applicants to help explore the Moon and possibly Mars.

For the first time, there were more women than men in a NASA astronaut class.

They include a geologist who worked on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover, a SpaceX engineer who flew on a billionaire-sponsored spaceflight that featured the world's first private spacewalk and a former SpaceX launch director.

The group will undergo two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.

Acting administrator Sean Duffy said one of them could become the first person to step on Mars.

It is the 24th astronaut class for NASA since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959. The previous class was in 2021.

Only 370 people have been selected by NASA as astronauts, making it an extraordinarily small and elite group composed mostly of men.

The latest additions - revealed during a ceremony at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston - will join 41 active US astronauts currently serving in the corps.

NASA flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers "distinguished" and "exceptional".