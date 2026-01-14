NASA has revealed that an American return to the Moon will take place in mere weeks - with Artemis II set to become the first craft to visit in over 50 years.

The US space agency confirmed on Tuesday that Artemis II, the first Moon mission since 1972, will launch on February 6.

The 10-day journey will see NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen around the body before heading back to Earth.

While Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface, it will pave the way for the Artemis III launch in 2027 where man will set foot on the Moon for the first time in decades.

Read More: NASA to bring astronauts home early due to mystery 'medical concern' aboard International Space Station

Read More: Trump warns of 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters with first set to be executed within hours