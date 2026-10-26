The crew have been living inside a 1700-square-metre habitat since last October to simulate a Mars mission

Four Nasa astronauts are preparing to emerge from isolation after more than a year in isolation at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. Picture: Nasa

By Chay Quinn

Four Nasa astronauts are set to emerge from more than a year in isolation as part of an experiment to test the effects that a potential mission to Mars would have on human beings.

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Within the confines of a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat at Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, the crew members have, since last October, been living as though they were on the Red Planet. This has included growing crops, managing limited resources, dealing with communication delays and conducting suited spacewalks on an imitation Martian surface. At the same time, Nasa scientists have been collating and processing health and performance data on the crew, which will feed into planning future long-term missions on Mars and mitigating spaceflight risks. Members of the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (Chapea) mission 2 – Ross Elder, Ellen Ellis, Matthew Montgomery and James Spicer – will leave their artificial home on October 31, rounding off their 378‑day assignment. Read More: Japan's Mars moon mission blasts off in space exploration first Read More: Scotch in space: ‘Space Puffin’ experiment launched on whiskey distilling beyond atmosphere

Within the confines of a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat, the crew members have, since last October, been living as though they were on the Red Planet. Picture: Nasa

They will have a chance to meet their families, with whom they have only been able to communicate via email over the course of their mission, with a “Mars-like communication” delay. The crew will then undertake two weeks of post-mission evaluations and assessments. These will help scientists learn what it takes for crews to adapt to the routines and demands of daily life on long-duration missions and give an insight into what future explorers may need to stay healthy, active and connected during deep space voyages. The collected data could indicate how limited food and exercise systems will influence Nasa’s ability to carry out missions, including spacewalks on the surface of Mars. It may also help in developing support systems for crew faced with communication delays lasting up to 45 minutes each way.

The mission has been taking place inside Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Picture: Ceri Breeze/Alamy