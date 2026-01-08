NASA has announced it has abruptly ended its mission aboard the International Space Station amid an undisclosed medical issue with one of its astronauts.

The unidentified crew member has been taken ill and the American space agency has said it will cut short the current mission so they can be seen by medical professionals on the ground.

The announcement came after a planned spacewalk was cancelled earlier on Thursday.

The crew member is said to be stable, and the end to the mission is not being described as an emergency evacuation.

NASA Chief Health and Medical Officer Dr. James D. Polk said in a press conference that the ISS is equipped with a "robust suite of medical hardware," but it is lacking tools needed to complete a full overview of the astronauts condition.