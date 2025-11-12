NASA forced to postpone rocket launch as biggest 'cannibal storm' in 20 years set to hit Earth
NASA has been forced to postpone a space launch due to a massive “cannibal” solar storm set to hit Earth.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) today upgraded its forecast to the maximum possible level, warning the storm had already begun disrupting technology across the country.
The so-called “cannibal storm” has begun feeding off the first solar storm and could be the biggest to hit the UK in 20 years.
Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, was set to launch its New Glenn rocket today, carrying two Mars-bound NASA spacecraft.
Announcing its decision to postpone, Blue Origin wrote: "New Glenn is ready to launch.
"However, due to highly elevated solar activity and its potential effects on the ESCAPADE spacecraft, NASA is postponing launch until space weather conditions improve.
"We are currently assessing opportunities to establish our next launch window based on forecasted space weather and range availability."
Brits have a good chance of catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights on this evening night as the storm hits Earth.
Areas of Scotland and the north of England are most likely to see the dazzling display, with skies set to be illuminated by the natural phenomenon.
However, the potential of clear skies means that southern parts of the UK will also be able to see the display.
The latest chance comes after Brits were treated to the spectacle several times this year.
The primary cause of the intense brightness is that we’re currently at the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle, which is expected to finish before the end of 2025.