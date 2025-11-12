Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Has Been Forced To Postpone Its Launch. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

NASA has been forced to postpone a space launch due to a massive “cannibal” solar storm set to hit Earth.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) today upgraded its forecast to the maximum possible level, warning the storm had already begun disrupting technology across the country. The so-called “cannibal storm” has begun feeding off the first solar storm and could be the biggest to hit the UK in 20 years. Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, was set to launch its New Glenn rocket today, carrying two Mars-bound NASA spacecraft. Read more: Northern Lights to be seen across the UK as severe geomagnetic storm set to hit Earth

