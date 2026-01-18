Artemis 2 is scheduled for lift-off in February

NASA rolled out their Artemis II Moon SLS rocket. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

NASA's huge rocket has reached it launch pad after a 11.5-hour journey from the launch pad at 1mph.

The rocket was transported upright for four miles, on the back of a Crawler Transporter 2. The rocket measures taller than Big Ben, while the transporter weighs 3 million kilograms and it approximately half the size of a football pitch. The transporter burned a litre of diesel every 3.5metres of the short trip. Artemis 2 is scheduled for lift-off in February.

The Artemis 2 rocket. Picture: Alamy

The rocket will transport four astronauts around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Next, the Artemis 3 plans to land NASA astronauts on the moon's surface. As the rocket was transported, the four astronauts said what they planned on taking into space with them. Mission commander Reid Wiseman said he has a blank piece of paper and a pen and pencil: "I can't wait to write some thoughts on that. I don't know what to expect, and I don't want to go in with any preconceived notions." Mission pilot Victor Glover will take his Bible with him and an heirloom from each of his daughters and his wife. Mission specialist Christina Koch said: "For me, it's handwritten notes from people I love."

The crew heading towards the Artemis 2 rocket. Picture: Alamy