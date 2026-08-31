The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope was created from a repurposed spy satellite

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center carrying the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

NASA's new $4 billion (£2.95 billion) telescope has blasted into space from its base at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, with a mission to explore dark energy, black holes and search for planets beyond our solar system.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US space agency repurposed a spy satellite to create its new flagship astronomical observatory that will capture panoramic views of the cosmos. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope was carried into space aboard a SpaceX SPCX.O Falcon Heavy rocket through blue skies just after sunrise. Its mission is planned for five years, though NASA said the telescope may have enough fuel for another five. Read More: Trump signs order to create a US Space Academy as he honours Artemis II crew Read More: Bank holiday horror as rollercoaster malfunction sees dozens suspended 15 metres in the air

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is unveiled to the public, at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Picture: Getty

The telescope, which will park itself in orbit beyond the moon, is also designed to test gravity at vast scales. Julie McEnery, Roman telescope senior project scientist, said the launch marked "an endpoint for the engineers, but a starting point for the scientists." "It feels like I'm on the edge of a precipice, and we're just about to set a foot off into the unknown." The observatory was originally designed for a spy satellite program under the National Reconnaissance Office, a part of the US intelligence community that manages the most powerful American spy satellites. That program was over budget and terminated, and the NRO in 2012 donated it to NASA, which repurposed it for cosmic exploration. Roman will travel through space toward an orbital location called Lagrange Point 2, about a million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth. Mission scientists will spend the next 90 days commissioning it and preparing for its science operations. Roman is expected to beam back its first high-resolution images "before the winter holidays," Roman telescope project manager Jackie Townsend said.

Onlookers gather to capture the moment a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A carrying NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Picture: Getty

Roman will build on the capabilities of other orbiting observatories such as the James Webb Space Telescope, launched in 2021, and the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990. "I have no doubt that Roman will become a household name alongside those great instruments of discovery," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. Ms McEnery has said that Roman possesses broadly the same sensitivity and sharpness of vision as Hubble, but will survey the cosmos more quickly. Roman can survey our entire Milky Way galaxy in a month while Hubble would need a century, according to Ms McEnery. During the launch, Mr Isaacman took a call from President Donald Trump and put the phone speaker up to his microphone. Mr Trump said the launch "looked beautiful on television." "You are doing a fantastic job, and I'm supplying you all that money," Mr Trump said, referring to NASA's approximately $24 billion 2026 budget, which survived an earlier White House proposal to cut the agency's funding by about $6 billion. The Trump administration tried during both his first and second terms as president to cancel Roman or reduce its funding, but Congress preserved it. Its launch came nine months ahead of schedule, according to NASA.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off carrying NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Picture: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Webb has provided a new understanding of the universe's early history, finding among other things that primordial galaxies formed sooner and were bigger than previously known. Webb can look across vast distances and back into deep time, because of the time it takes light to travel. Roman instead is able to take panoramic views. NASA likens Roman to a camera's wide-angle lens and Webb to a zoom lens. "Webb is designed to be able to probe very deeply and with exquisite sensitivity into the universe, so we can find rare things in the early universe," Ms McEnery said, while Roman offers "the large vision that complements the deep views that Webb provides."

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off carrying NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Picture: REUTERS/Joe Skipper