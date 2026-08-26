'People are walking around Nashville sobbing': Tennessee sees outpouring of grief after Dolly Parton's death
The American country singer died on Tuesday, aged 80, her family announced.
Brits living in Nashville have told LBC of the state of mourning that has engulfed Dolly Parton's home after the country legend's death aged 80.
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Eme Shaw, a Brit from Dorset, 24, working as a nanny in the Tennessee capital, told LBC that the city, which is synonymous with Dolly, was in mourning after her passing.
“My friend's office in east Tennessee, 20 minutes from Dolly’s hometown, held a minute's silence when the news broke," Eme said.
"It genuinely feels like when the Queen died. People are literally walking around sobbing in Nashville.
"The streets are crazy quiet: it feels like something terrible has happened, genuinely.”
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Eme elaborated: “She is the image of why people move to Nashville: humble beginnings to big country success. I think, more importantly, though it’s what she means to the whole state.
"Her charity, her loyalty to Tennessee everything about her seemed familial, like a rich aunt that was always there in the background.
"Her library and everything she stood for. You’ve never met anyone who’s not proud to be from Dolly Parton's home state”
Another Brit, Chris Snyder, told LBC the atmosphere was "very somber, but communal".
"Almost like 'are you okay, have you heard the news'.
“I was in TN when the Queen died - but this is exactly what it was like.
"People looked for us Brits that day to check in on us, except today everyone is checking in on each other”
“What she did for the state of Tennessee is immeasurable; there isn’t a person here who hasn’t felt her impact," he added
The singer, 80, was best known for her genre-defining hits including 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You and Jolene.
In a statement to media outlets, her publicist Marcel Pariseau said: “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."
The statement continued: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.
“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”
The type of cancer was not disclosed.
Parton’s death was announced late on Tuesday via an Instagram video by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who also served as the singer’s head of security.