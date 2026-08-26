The American country singer died on Tuesday, aged 80, her family announced.

An album and flowers are left outside Dolly Parton's office on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Brits living in Nashville have told LBC of the state of mourning that has engulfed Dolly Parton's home after the country legend's death aged 80.

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Eme Shaw, a Brit from Dorset, 24, working as a nanny in the Tennessee capital, told LBC that the city, which is synonymous with Dolly, was in mourning after her passing. “My friend's office in east Tennessee, 20 minutes from Dolly’s hometown, held a minute's silence when the news broke," Eme said. "It genuinely feels like when the Queen died. People are literally walking around sobbing in Nashville. "The streets are crazy quiet: it feels like something terrible has happened, genuinely.” Read More: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80 after 'health issues' Read More: Zack in Nashville tells LBC that Tennessee is in mourning after death of Dolly Parton

Eme Shaw, a Brit from Dorset, 24, working as a nanny in Nashville told LBC that the city, which is synonymous with Dolly, was in mourning after her passing aged 80. Picture: Supplied

Eme elaborated: “She is the image of why people move to Nashville: humble beginnings to big country success. I think, more importantly, though it’s what she means to the whole state. "Her charity, her loyalty to Tennessee everything about her seemed familial, like a rich aunt that was always there in the background. "Her library and everything she stood for. You’ve never met anyone who’s not proud to be from Dolly Parton's home state” Another Brit, Chris Snyder, told LBC the atmosphere was "very somber, but communal".

Flowers are placed near a mural of Dolly Parton on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV). Picture: Alamy

"Almost like 'are you okay, have you heard the news'. “I was in TN when the Queen died - but this is exactly what it was like. "People looked for us Brits that day to check in on us, except today everyone is checking in on each other” “What she did for the state of Tennessee is immeasurable; there isn’t a person here who hasn’t felt her impact," he added

People mourn by the bronze statue of late US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton in downtown Sevierville, Tennessee. Picture: Getty