A shoplifter has admitted causing the death of a security guard during a struggle over stolen alchohol at an Asda superstore.

Alun Harris-Richards fell to the ground and struck his head after trying to prevent Natasha Smith from leaving the store in Arbroath, near Dundee, in June 2024.

Smith, 38, admitted causing the 61-year-old such physical and emotional distress during the incident that he suffered a fatal heart attack.

The former Royal Marine was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. She also admitted assaulting another Asda employee during the same altercation.