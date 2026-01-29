Shoplifter admits killing Asda security guard during struggle over alcohol
A shoplifter has admitted causing the death of a security guard during a struggle over stolen alchohol at an Asda superstore.
Alun Harris-Richards fell to the ground and struck his head after trying to prevent Natasha Smith from leaving the store in Arbroath, near Dundee, in June 2024.
Smith, 38, admitted causing the 61-year-old such physical and emotional distress during the incident that he suffered a fatal heart attack.
The former Royal Marine was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Yesterday, Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. She also admitted assaulting another Asda employee during the same altercation.
Repeat offender Smith said she planned to sell the alcohol to a pub.
During the confrontation, which was recorded on Mr Harris-Richards' body-worn camera, Smith shouted, swore, falsely accused her victim of assaulting her, and repeatedly attempted to pull a bag containing the alcohol from his grasp, the court heard.
Footage showed Smith screaming "you're not allowed to touch me", "get your f****** hands off me" and "who do you think you are, f****** Hulk?"
Following Mr Harris-Richards' death, a post-mortem examination found he had a coronary artery condition.
People with the condition are "at risk of sudden death at any time" and this is more risky in times of illness or stress, pathologists reported.
'Shocking and tragic'
Detective Chief Inspector Craig Kelly said: "This was a shocking and tragic incident which resulted in the death of a man at his workplace.
"Aggressive behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable and can have devastating consequences, as this case has shown.
"Our thoughts remain with Alun's family, friends and colleagues and all those affected by his death."