Nation falls silent in remembrance on Armistice Day
The UK has fallen silent on Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War One and remembering those who have died in conflicts.
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Poignant services were held across the country on Armistice Day, as people observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of those who died in military conflicts.
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Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean laid wreaths at the Angel Memorial in Westminster Hall, in the Houses of Parliament, to mark the end of the First World War.
They were joined by Massachusetts Senate president Karen Spilka, who read a poem.
Sir Lindsay then proceeded to the Lower Waiting Hall of the House of Commons for a Turning the Page ceremony remembering Alan Scott Balfour, who died in 1918.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association’s annual Armistice Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London, and marked the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
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He was joined by UK Government and senior international military representatives, schoolchildren, cadets and many members of the public who braved the rain to pay their respects.
An Armistice Day service was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, where the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester laid a wreath and observed the two-minute silence at 11am.
Last year, the Princess of Wales had attended the service in Alrewas. She joined veterans in honouring fallen soldiers before laying a wreath in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also paid his respects to the war dead during a ceremony at the National Police Memorial in central London.
Today we honour the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served and remember those who gave their lives.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2026
Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/3MHsUkqCqI
In pictures shared on X by the Met Police, Sir Mark can be seen holding a wreath, reflecting and speaking to other members of the force.
Wreaths were also laid during a service at the Portsmouth WWI Memorial in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire, where Farming Minister and MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan joined Royal Navy officers and other dignitaries.
A veteran could be seen placing a cross of remembrance during the service, and Royal Navy officers saluted.
Meanwhile, many gathered at the Tommy statue, a tribute to the soldiers of the First World War in Dover, Kent.