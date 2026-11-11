The UK has fallen silent on Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War One and remembering those who have died in conflicts.

Members of the UK Armed Forces during the Western Front Association's Armistice Day ceremony. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Poignant services were held across the country on Armistice Day, as people observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of those who died in military conflicts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean laid wreaths at the Angel Memorial in Westminster Hall, in the Houses of Parliament, to mark the end of the First World War. They were joined by Massachusetts Senate president Karen Spilka, who read a poem. Sir Lindsay then proceeded to the Lower Waiting Hall of the House of Commons for a Turning the Page ceremony remembering Alan Scott Balfour, who died in 1918. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association’s annual Armistice Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London, and marked the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. Read more: King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph Read more: Veteran, 101, dreads another situation where 'our young lads are sent off to be slaughtered'

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association’s annual Armistice Day ceremony. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting lays a wreath. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He was joined by UK Government and senior international military representatives, schoolchildren, cadets and many members of the public who braved the rain to pay their respects. An Armistice Day service was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, where the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester laid a wreath and observed the two-minute silence at 11am. Last year, the Princess of Wales had attended the service in Alrewas. She joined veterans in honouring fallen soldiers before laying a wreath in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also paid his respects to the war dead during a ceremony at the National Police Memorial in central London.

Today we honour the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served and remember those who gave their lives.



Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/3MHsUkqCqI — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2026