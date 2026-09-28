A plan to see the NHS in England deliver "world-class cancer care" is being delayed, diluted and underfunded, according to experts. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A plan to see the NHS in England deliver "world-class cancer care" is being delayed, diluted and underfunded, according to experts.

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It comes after health officials made a correction to the National Cancer Plan which alters a pledge made in the original document. The plan, published in February, said that the Government will pay £70 million for 28 new radiotherapy machines which would lead to 27,500 more patients to receive treatment each year. But officials made a correction to the document, highlighting how this investment will lead to 27,500 more “treatments” annually. Experts said that radiotherapy is delivered over a course of treatments, which can be anywhere between five and 25 sessions depending on the type of cancer and treatment plan. They said this means fewer patients will receive treatment than originally suggested.

The plan, published in February, said that the Government will pay £70 million for 28 new radiotherapy machines which would lead to 27,500 more patients to receive treatment each year. Picture: Getty

Professor Pat Price, from Imperial College London and chair of Radiotherapy UK, said: “Cancer care needs real authority to deliver the right change and a clear line of accountability if we are going to turn this crisis around. “The correction to the cancer plan shows exactly why conflating patients with treatments is not a trivial mistake; it can dramatically overstate how many people new treatments will help and lead to dangerous underinvestment. “And this goes beyond one error. Frontline clinicians are telling us that across the country the changes radiotherapy cancer treatments need are simply not happening, and local planning for new machines and treatment centres can feel almost non-existent.” An analysis by cancer experts, published in The Lancet Oncology, says that ministers “make national promises but do not have the levers to ensure delivery”. “This situation is a disaster for patients with cancer,” the authors wrote.