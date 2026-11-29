Pupils will learn about AI, disinformation, and how to ‘disagree agreeably’ in ‘modernised’ curriculum overhaul
Education leaders have welcomed the changes, but are concerned about whether schools will be able to implement them
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A major overhaul of the national curriculum will see children learning about how to spot misinformation and “disagree agreeably” in school.
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The changes, which are due to be formally announced on Monday, are set to include primary school lessons on citizenship, along with digital and media literacy to help children spot bias and misleading content.
Pupils will also be taught more financial literacy, a move consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis has praised as “a chance to stop young people being sent out into a world of scams, dodgy deals and debt without the tools to cope.”
GCSE computing students will also take lessons on data and AI.
Education Secretary Lucy Powell said: “We are modernising the curriculum, to equip young people for their fast-changing future, not some bygone past."
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“Every child will build strong foundations in maths, reading, writing and speaking enabling them to access the full breadth of the curriculum, develop their talents, expand their horizons and become resilient, confident and adaptable life-long learners," added Powell.
Children will also take a new “oracy” assessment at the end of primary school. This will test their speaking and listening skills.
Geoff Barton, chairman of the Oracy Education Commission said the changes would better prepare children to “understand ideas, to be able to explain, analyse and justify their views, to know how to disagree agreeably, and, in due course, to be able to take their place as active, engaged and informed citizens”.
However, shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “Oracy has been tried and tested before and it failed.
“Core subjects will lose out as more citizenship at primary will become a dumping ground for nonsense.
“We need education policy that follows what has worked, not policy based on vibes.”
The Government will also include mandatory reading for pleasure time in primary school to combat a decline in daily reading levels.
General secretary of the Association of School and College Pepe Di’Iasio has said that while these changes are welcome, “The Government will need to ensure that schools have the support and time required to be able to deliver these programmes.”
Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “Yet again, this Government’s headlines sound promising, while the reality is very different: Ministers are now demanding sweeping changes to our schools without the staff or funding to back them up.
“Alongside existing Send reforms, unfunded pay rises and underfunded breakfast clubs, overstretched teachers are being handed an even longer to-do list without the training, funding or breathing space to deliver it.”