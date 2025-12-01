Andrew Wolfe is showing positive signs after being critically injured in the Washington DC shooting

Andrew Wolfe, 24, was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday alongside Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

A National Guard member shot in a daylight attack which killed another in Washington DC is still "fighting for his life" but is showing positive signs, West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey says.

Andrew Wolfe, 24, was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday alongside Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Beckstrom died from her injuries, but US Air Force Staff Sergeant Wolfe's family have asked the public to pray for him as he remains in a serious condition. Governor Patrick Morrisey said on Monday: "Andrew is still fighting for his life. Andrew needs prayers." Mr Morrisey also gave an update on Ms Beckstrom's family, saying he could not yet confirm funeral arrangements for the slain servicewoman due to their wishes.

Governor Patrick Morrisey said on Monday: "Andrew is still fighting for his life. Andrew needs prayers.". Picture: Getty

Governor Morrisey added that Wolfe has given a thumbs-up that he could hear a nurse's question and wiggled his toes, in positive signs for his condition. The suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is facing a first-degree murder charge. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges had been upgraded after Sarah Beckstrom died of her injuries following the gun attack near a Metro station in the US capital. Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was previously charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Lakanwal, a former special forces commander from Afghanistan who worked with the CIA, came to the US in 2021 under a Biden-era resettlement programme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. He applied for asylum in 2024 and had it granted in April 2025 by the Trump administration. The suspect was living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children and working as a delivery driver, officials said. Ms Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, had volunteered to work in DC over Thanksgiving, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. She first began her service on June 26, 2023, and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard. Both victims had only been sworn in to guard the US streets less than 24 hours before the attack.

This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, show Rahmanullah Lakanwal. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP). Picture: Alamy

A photo shows flowers and a Stars and Stripes Flag offered at the site where National Guard soldiers were shot in downtown Washington near the White House on November 27, 2025. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ). Picture: Alamy