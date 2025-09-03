Deborah Meaden has criticised the government's national insurance hike as a "big misstep", but insists she still supports Labour's plan.

The businesswoman and Dragons' Den star says the government's plans do address the issues that businesses are facing today, such as funding, cash flow and late payments.

However, she added: "As with any government, as with any decisions, I don't like everything the government's done and I certainly think there's been some big missteps."

She referenced the hiking of national insurance on employers as a misstep by the government, saying "that's a very difficult one for businesses".

She added: "But as with all plans, it's always about implementation. Some of these plans take quite a while and I think we've become so used to wanting to feel the impacts now that it can sometimes feel difficult to have faith in those plans.

"I still believe the things that they're tackling are the important things for small businesses."

