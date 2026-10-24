National outcry after Google illegally fells 250,000 trees for datacentre
The felling comes despite orders earlier this month for Google to temporarily stop work after the company failed to complete the necessary environmental impact assessments.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Google has illegally felled around a quarter of a million trees of forest in rural Northern Finland in preparation for a datacenter, despite orders to stop from Finish authorities.
Listen to this article
Around 330 hectares of forest near the town of Muhos has been illegally destroyed by the tech giant ahead of plans to build a datacentre, with even the top soil removed from the site.
The felling comes despite orders earlier this month for Google to temporarily stop work on Muhos, as well as another nearby site, by the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority (LVV), after the company failed to complete the necessary environmental impact assessments.
“It doesn’t end. It goes on and on,” says Mari Annala, an ecologist from the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation (SLL).
In addition to the 250,000 trees felled at Muhos, it is estimated that an additional 150,000 trees were felled at Otanmäki - none of which can be sold to wood-processing plants because they were felled illegally.
Read more: Family of British national arrested while 'protecting Palestinian farmers' in Israel slam 'shameful' response of UK authorities
Read more: Luxury stores board up windows as France braces for another wave of riots - with 70,000 police officers deployed
Finland currents sits at the forefront of the tech companies' latest push for data centre expansion, with 145 projects currently at various stages of planning.
The abundance of land, cool climate and relative geopolitical stability make the country an attractive location to save on energy costs.
The news has prompted widespread outcry and a national reckoning over the role the nation should be playing in the datacentre rush - particularly why Finland’s renewable energy sources are being used to power international corporations.
Google’s Finland country manager, Antti Järvinen, has apologised for the forest clearings, but claimed the company had acted “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time”.