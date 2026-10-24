Google has illegally felled around a quarter of a million trees of forest in rural Northern Finland in preparation for a datacenter, despite orders to stop from Finish authorities.

Around 330 hectares of forest near the town of Muhos has been illegally destroyed by the tech giant ahead of plans to build a datacentre, with even the top soil removed from the site.

The felling comes despite orders earlier this month for Google to temporarily stop work on Muhos, as well as another nearby site, by the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority (LVV), after the company failed to complete the necessary environmental impact assessments.

“It doesn’t end. It goes on and on,” says Mari Annala, an ecologist from the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation (SLL).

In addition to the 250,000 trees felled at Muhos, it is estimated that an additional 150,000 trees were felled at Otanmäki - none of which can be sold to wood-processing plants because they were felled illegally.

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