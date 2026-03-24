Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the number of cases involving National Security Act offences, which includes spying and sabotage for foreign powers, rose by half in the six months

An official works among the burnt out ambulances at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The number of national security cases involving activity by hostile states including Iran has increased 50 per cent in six months, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing has said.

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The figure was revealed as officials continue investigating whether a suspected Iran-backed group was behind an arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north-west London on Monday. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the number of cases involving National Security Act offences, which includes spying and sabotage for foreign powers, rose by half in the six months to December last year. “We’ve seen a very significant increase in our work involved with foreign state activity, particularly around that top three of Iran, Russia and China,” he said. “In the six months up to December last year, we had a 50 per cent increase in National Security Act investigations, and that’s on the back of a five-fold increase over the last four or five years. “It is a significant part of our case load.” Read more: Success of London arson attack will 'embolden' suspected terror group that claims to be behind antisemitic hate crime Read more: 'You were the first to speak up': Trump suggests unpopular Iran war was Pete Hegseth’s idea

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor speaks to the Press Association outside New Scotland Yard in central London. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police will deploy an extra 264 officers as well as specialist teams including firearms, the mounted branch and drones to boost security for Jewish communities in the wake of the arson attack and the run up to Passover in early April. Four ambulances belonging to Jewish charity Hatzola were set on fire in the early hours of Monday, with dramatic footage showing gas cannisters that were stored in the vehicles exploding. CCTV shows three people in hoods pouring accelerant on the ambulances before setting them on fire and running away. Forensic officers were seen scouring streets near the scene in Highfield Road on Monday as investigators try to establish where the attackers fled to. Speaking at a dinner organised by Jewish charity the Community Security Trust on Monday evening, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the threat posed by Iran is grave. A video has allegedly been posted on Telegram by an Islamist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showing a map of the location where the ambulances were kept and footage of them on fire. Sir Mark said: “The rapid growth in recent years of Iranian state threats is grave: hostile state surveillance activity, 20 disrupted plots, and recent attempted attacks on the Iranian diaspora. “None of this is isolated. “It is part of a rapidly shifting threat landscape. “It is too early for me to attribute last night’s attack in Golders Green to the Iranian state – that is rightly for the counter-terrorism investigation to determine – but whoever was responsible, the impact is serious.”

A Police forensic team carry out investigations at a location near to the scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

At the same event, the CST announced the King is to become a patron of the charity, which aims to protect Jews from antisemitism and terrorism. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for communities to “all stand together” in the face of the “horrific antisemitic attack”, while Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the targeting of the volunteer service was “particularly sickening”. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the incident was “more than an attack on one organisation or one community”, as she pledged those behind the incident will be pursued and made to face the consequences of their “vile actions”. Residents described being woken in the early hours by the noise, with the force of the explosions blowing out windows, including those of the nearby synagogue. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place. One man, who lives in Highfield Road, said: “My wife was afraid for her life. People were shouting to just grab a bag and leave but did not tell us where to go. It was very scary and I’m still shaking now.”

A burnt-out ambulance is pictured at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images