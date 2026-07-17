A 39-year-old man has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service following an investigation by counter-terror police.

Vahid Aberi, from Liverpool, was arrested on July 15 in the Birmingham area on suspicion of spying for Iran under section three of the National Security Act 2023.

He was taken to West Midlands police station, during which time officers searched properties in the Birmingham and Liverpool areas.

Aberi has now been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section 3(1) and (9) of the National Security Act 2023.

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