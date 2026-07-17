Man, 39, charged with spying for Iran
Aberi has now been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section 3(1) and (9) of the National Security Act 2023
A 39-year-old man has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service following an investigation by counter-terror police.
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Vahid Aberi, from Liverpool, was arrested on July 15 in the Birmingham area on suspicion of spying for Iran under section three of the National Security Act 2023.
He was taken to West Midlands police station, during which time officers searched properties in the Birmingham and Liverpool areas.
Aberi has now been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section 3(1) and (9) of the National Security Act 2023.
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Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We have seen a significant and sustained increase in the tempo of our work in national security investigations in recent years.
"This case is yet another example of where we’ve intervened to disrupt suspected activity linked to foreign intelligence services.
"While we can’t comment in detail around the allegations now that a man has been charged, I do want to reassure the public that we have not identified any direct threat to them nor any threat towards a community or individual in connection with this investigation.”
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 17.