The group's establishment is part of Labour’s 2024 manifesto pledge to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) within 10 years

Women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson will be one of those within the group working to tackle the problem. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A national taskforce aimed at tackling misogyny in society has been launched by the Government.

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The body will aim to address the issue by rooting out damaging attitudes online, in workplaces and within communities. It will also encourage collaboration between representatives from women’s organisations, academia, local leaders and ministers. The move comes as part of Labour’s 2024 manifesto pledge to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG), with more announcements also expected to be made later in the week. The first meeting is expected to take place shortly after conference recess and will focus on young people. Women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson will be one of those within the group confronting the problem, alongside Girlguiding chief executive officer Felicity Oswald, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and End Violence Against Women Coalition interim director Janaya Walker. Read more: ‘Toxic male influencers’ and teenage nudes normalising misogyny among children Read more: One in four female teachers subjected to misogyny amid 'masculinity crisis' in UK schools

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin will also be joining the national taskforce. Picture: Getty

Ms Phillipson, who has prior experience of working at a women’s refuge before entering Parliament, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact on women and girls when harmful attitudes are tolerated and left unchallenged. “No woman should have to make her world smaller or curb her ambitions out of fear – and making that a reality is everyone’s business. “As a whole society, we can and must be better. With political leadership and the best experts from across the country, we will shift the dial on the poisonous attitudes that blight women’s lives, turn evidence into action and send misogynistic attitudes back to the dark ages where they belong.” Girlguiding Chief Ms Oswald said girls were informing the organisation they are increasingly facing sexism and misogyny across different aspects of their life, including online, in public and in schools. “That’s why we are calling for more education around healthy relationships, gender stereotypes, early warning signs and consent,” she said. “We welcome the opportunity to bring girls’ experiences and perspectives directly into discussions with government. “Girls are experts in their own lives and it is vital that their voices are heard when decisions are made that impact them.”

Girlguiding Chief Ms Oswald said girls were informing the organisation they are increasingly facing sexism and misogyny across different aspects of their life, including online. Picture: Alamy