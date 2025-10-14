US Secretary of War replaces 'overweight' National Guards deployed to Chicago after online ridicule
Pete Hegseth took to social media to claim "standards are back" at the Department of War
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has replaced several 'overweight' National Guard troops deployed to clamp down on crime in Chicago.
The Texas military group announced a small group of soldiers had been replaced as they were "not in compliance" with certain standards.
Mr Hegseth took to social media to announce that "standards are back at the Department of War."
The troops were part of a 200-strong team of National Guard soldiers deployed to Illinois as part of President Trump's crackdown on crime in Chicago which he previously said was a "hell hole" of crime.
The decision was taken after a set of images belonging to ABC showed guards arriving in Chicago who appeared overweight.
The picture showed three guards dressed in military fatigues, carrying rifles and duffel bags as they disembarked from a truck.
The images went viral online, where they were ridiculed by critics.
Mr Hegseth had imposed a new fitness regime which required all military staff to meet certain height and fitness standards which included being weighed twice a year.
Last month, he also gathered 800 of the US military’s highest-ranking officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia to say he was "tired of seeing fat troops."
He said: "Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops.
"It's a bad look."
Last week, Mr Trump requested Texas Governor Greg Abbot to send 200 National Guard troops to Chicago in order to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from protesters, to ramp up the administration's deportation drive.
The Texas military department said the speed of the deployment, which took place in less than 24 hours, meant that some troops who did not meet new military standards slipped through the net.
"The speed of the response necessitated a concurrent validation process, during which we identified a small group of service members who were not in compliance and have been replaced," a spokesperson told Task & Purpose.
They did not state how many members were being replaced.
It followed a statement from the National Guard Bureau last week, which stated its personnel are "required to meet service-specific height, weight, and physical fitness standards at all times."
They said: "When mobilising for active duty, members go through a validation process to ensure they meet those requirements.
"On the rare occasions when members are found not in compliance, they will not go on mission.
"They will be returned to their home station, and replacements who do meet standards will take their places."