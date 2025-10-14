Pete Hegseth took to social media to claim "standards are back" at the Department of War

US Secretary of War has replaced 'overweight' National Guard troops deployed in Chicago. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has replaced several 'overweight' National Guard troops deployed to clamp down on crime in Chicago.

Images of the troops arriving in Illinois, Chicago, attracted criticism on social media. Picture: Getty

The decision was taken after a set of images belonging to ABC showed guards arriving in Chicago who appeared overweight. The picture showed three guards dressed in military fatigues, carrying rifles and duffel bags as they disembarked from a truck. The images went viral online, where they were ridiculed by critics.

Mr Hegseth had imposed a new fitness regime which required all military staff to meet certain height and fitness standards which included being weighed twice a year. Last month, he also gathered 800 of the US military’s highest-ranking officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia to say he was "tired of seeing fat troops." He said: "Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. "It's a bad look."

A small group of the troops have been replaced. Picture: Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Last week, Mr Trump requested Texas Governor Greg Abbot to send 200 National Guard troops to Chicago in order to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from protesters, to ramp up the administration's deportation drive. The Texas military department said the speed of the deployment, which took place in less than 24 hours, meant that some troops who did not meet new military standards slipped through the net. "The speed of the response necessitated a concurrent validation process, during which we identified a small group of service members who were not in compliance and have been replaced," a spokesperson told Task & Purpose.